Collective Liberty and Trakr Forge a Landmark Partnership to Revolutionize the Fight Against Human Trafficking

The new fusion center aims to disrupt trafficking networks through innovative data and technology solutions.

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective Liberty, a pioneer in combating human trafficking through data collection and intelligence analysis, has joined forces with Trakr, a leader in secure, customized software solutions for government agencies and the commercial sector, to launch the Human Trafficking Fusion Center. This groundbreaking initiative represents a significant leap forward in the use of technology and data to combat human trafficking. By harnessing the power of both organizations' expertise, the partnership aims to provide law enforcement and stakeholders with unprecedented capabilities in identifying, tracking, and dismantling trafficking networks.

Collective Liberty logo Trakr.ai logo

Rochelle Keyhan, CEO of Collective Liberty, highlights the importance of this partnership: "Together with Trakr, we are setting a new standard in the fight against human trafficking. Our fusion center is not just a tool, but a beacon of hope for the countless victims seeking liberation from this heinous crime. By integrating our data-driven methodologies with Trakr's secure software solutions, we aim to empower law enforcement agencies with the intelligence and technology necessary to pursue and prosecute traffickers more effectively."

Lacey Biles, CEO of Trakr, underscores the combined efforts to tackle a growing global problem: "We are thrilled to work with Collective Liberty, which has worked with federal, state, and local governments and other stakeholders for years to combat human trafficking. Trakr's technology is the tip-of-the-spear in the fight to map out sophisticated trafficking networks and provide government entities the tools to paralyze traffickers' operations."

Key Features of the Human Trafficking Fusion Center:

Innovative Data Solutions: Utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to analyze vast amounts of data, identifying patterns and connections that can lead to the disruption of trafficking operations.

Utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to analyze vast amounts of data, identifying patterns and connections that can lead to the disruption of trafficking operations. Secure Software Solutions: Trakr's bespoke software enhances the fusion center's ability to support such as advanced link analysis and reliable entity resolution from a wide variety of sources, offering a technological edge in the dismantling of trafficking networks.

Trakr's bespoke software enhances the fusion center's ability to support such as advanced link analysis and reliable entity resolution from a wide variety of sources, offering a technological edge in the dismantling of trafficking networks. Victim Support Initiatives: A commitment to the rehabilitation and empowerment of survivors through collaborative efforts with NGOs and support organizations, ensuring a holistic approach to the fight against human trafficking.

This partnership between Collective Liberty and Trakr underscores a shared commitment to ending modern-day slavery. The Human Trafficking Fusion Center is poised to become an invaluable resource for law enforcement and advocacy groups, offering new avenues for collaboration and success in the global effort to eradicate human trafficking.

For media inquiries, please contact: Rochelle Keyhan, [email protected]

About Collective Liberty

Collective Liberty is at the forefront of the fight against human trafficking, employing innovative technology and comprehensive data analysis to support law enforcement and advocacy efforts. Through collaboration with various stakeholders, Collective Liberty aims to dismantle trafficking networks and support survivors, striving for a world free of slavery.

Website: https://www.collectiveliberty.org/

About Trakr

Trakr's core platform has been used as a central operating system throughout government sectors for the past two decades with a plethora of investigative and automated solutions. Specializing in data fusion and link analysis for augmented intelligence, Trakr's technology utilizes an automated, live investigation platform to sift through disparate data to make the important connections.

Website: https://www.trakr.ai/

Media Contact:

Rochelle Keyhan

(972) 764-5126

[email protected]

SOURCE Collective Liberty and Trakr