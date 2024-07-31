Collective Liberty Wins Federal Impact Award for Human Trafficking Prevention

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective Liberty proudly announces it has received a prestigious federal Impact Award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for its innovative Human Trafficking Fusion Center™. The award was presented during the HHS Task Force to Prevent Human Trafficking's event commemorating the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. Collective Liberty was one of 18 winners recognized for their effective programs that prevent human trafficking and improve health outcomes for women and girls.

"Data-sharing and collaboration across jurisdictions is essential to the mission of identifying victims and perpetrators of all forms of trafficking, initiating proactive investigations, prosecuting criminals, and helping survivors connect with meaningful services," said Heather Collins, Special Victims Unit Intelligence Analyst at MS Bureau of Investigation (MBI). "Collective Liberty's Human Trafficking Fusion Center is a leader in the counter-trafficking intelligence space, and continues to be a vital partner in the fight against trafficking."

About the Human Trafficking Fusion Center™

The Human Trafficking Fusion Center™ is a cornerstone of our mission, connecting law enforcement agencies, government entities, private sector partners, and nonprofits to enhance data sharing and intelligence analysis. This collaborative hub has empowered over 12,000 investigators across more than 450 jurisdictions, significantly improving the identification and prosecution of traffickers. By curating and providing access to proprietary data on human trafficking networks, we have strengthened investigations and ensured better protection for survivors.

Key Achievements

Supporting Over 1,000 Trafficking Cases: Our center has facilitated intelligence analysis that has led to the successful investigation and prosecution of numerous traffickers, directly contributing to the safety of vulnerable populations.



Our center has facilitated intelligence analysis that has led to the successful investigation and prosecution of numerous traffickers, directly contributing to the safety of vulnerable populations. Enhancing Data Sharing: The Fusion Center promotes multi-agency collaboration, streamlining responses to human trafficking and ensuring a cohesive approach to support survivors.

"Winning this award from HHS underscores the critical importance of our Fusion Center™ in the fight against human trafficking," said Rochelle Keyhan, CEO of Collective Liberty. "This recognition validates our innovation and commitment to empowering law enforcement and providing vital resources for survivors will only strengthen with this support."

"Human trafficking is a complex, global issue that demands a coordinated response," adds Kevin Metcalf, Director of the Human Trafficking Response Unit for the Oklahoma Attorney General's office, a Collective Liberty collaborator. "Collaboration and data sharing are our most powerful tools, allowing us to transform isolated pieces of information into actionable insights, driving real change in the battle against human trafficking."

Addressing the Impact on Women and Girls

According to the White House's National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking, women and girls are disproportionately affected, undermining their safety, health, and well-being. Data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline reveals that women and girls constituted approximately 84% of individuals in trafficking situations reported in 2021. Furthermore, 50% of individuals in labor trafficking reported to the hotline were also women and girls.

"Addressing human trafficking among women and girls requires a multifaceted approach that combines prevention, education, and support," said Dorothy Fink, M.D., Deputy Assistant Secretary for Women's Health and Director of the Office on Women's Health. "We commend the challenge winners for their dedication and demonstrated success in addressing this critical need."

Call to Action for Sponsors and Donors

We invite corporate sponsors and donors to join us in our mission to combat human trafficking. Your support can help expand our training programs, enhance data-sharing capabilities, and ultimately save lives. Together, we can create a more effective and just response to human trafficking.

For more information about Collective Liberty and our Human Trafficking Fusion Center™, visit htfusion.org and collectiveliberty.org. To learn more about the issue of human trafficking among women and girls, visit womenshealth.gov.

