Collective Measures selected by VTech Electronics North America as VTech and LeapFrog media agency of record

Agency retained for full-funnel and retail media support following formal review

MINNEAPOLIS, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective Measures , an employee-owned media and analytics agency, has been selected by VTech Electronics North America as VTech and LeapFrog's media agency of record following a competitive agency review led by the Mercer Island Group. VTech and LeapFrog , award-winning leaders in childhood development electronic learning products, are enjoyed by children around the world.

Collective Measures was awarded the business as a result of its strong full-funnel media capabilities and award-winning advanced analytics tool, Practix . The natural chemistry felt between the teams was also cited as a core decision-making factor.

"The cultural fit between our teams felt natural from our first interaction," said Allison McMenimen Bakken, Collective Measures' Managing Director, EVP. "In addition to being media experts, our staff is full of parents and gift givers, so we have a real, genuine passion for helping the business achieve its business goals."

As media agency of record, Collective Measures will provide integrated strategy and planning across the VTech and LeapFrog portfolios, as well as research, analytics, and media mix modeling support.

"The enthusiasm that Collective Measures has for our business made them feel like a natural extension of our team from the very beginning," said Ed Medica, President, VTech Electronics North America. "They exceeded our expectations for cultural fit, capabilities, experience, and talent, which makes them the perfect partner to support our brands."

VTech partnered with top agency search consultancy, Mercer Island Group, to find its new agency partner.

Mercer Island Group co-founder Robin Boehler shared, "Collective Measures and VTech are the perfect match. VTech has delightful product lines that excite adults and the children they love. The agency is smart and nimble with outstanding capabilities that can help VTech use paid media to reach these audiences wherever they are. The feeling of fun these teams bring to each other is contagious."

The partnership will begin in spring 2024, supporting toys for babies, infants, and preschool-aged children across VTech and LeapFrog's product lines.

About Collective Measures

Founded in 2005, Collective Measures is a Minneapolis-based media agency that combines full-funnel connections strategy and advanced analytics. A 20-time "Best Place to Work" award recipient and 100% employee-owned, the agency is accountable and invested in ensuring the success of its clients, employees, and community. With origins rooted in search marketing and an expertise in understanding consumer intent, Collective Measures has evolved into a collective of media strategists, brand engagement experts, and data scientists who make the complexities of modern marketing simple and effective.

About VTech

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler, and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen its position as a learning authority, VTech develops new products with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts. VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C., is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally. For more information about VTech electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com.

About LeapFrog

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play — turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and groundbreaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys, and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite, and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

