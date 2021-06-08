Collective Retreats Raises $23M In Series C Funding Round for New Properties and Product Innovations to Meet Continuing Post COVID Demand for Experiences in Nature

Collective Retreats plans to use this growth funding to fuel its mission to create dynamic destination retreats and enriching experiences that connect people to each other, to nature, and to themselves. The company has already acquired three new retreats in Vermont's Green Mountains, California's Sonoma County and Aspen, Colorado, and plans to open 25 new locations in the next four years. The funding and growth plans reinforce the popularity of the rapidly emerging outdoor hospitality space following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alongside increasing desire from luxury travelers to hit the open road for nomadic adventures, Collective Retreats is entering a new strategic partnership with Outdoorsy. This new venture will combine Collective Retreats' outdoor hospitality expertise and innovative guest experience programming with Outdoorsy's technology platforms and global reach. The two industry leaders aim to transform the rapidly growing outdoor hospitality market through the development of innovative new accommodations types and outdoor experiences.

"After a year of isolation without connection to nature, people are clamoring for a new type of luxury travel where traditional hotel rooms and lobbies are swapped for fresh air, trees, and clear blue skies," said Collective Retreats CEO and Founder Peter Mack. "We're excited to introduce our guests and Outdoorsy's loyal followers to new locations and outdoor experiences. Collective Retreats provides just what everyone needs, with the added brilliance of uncompromised luxury hospitality."

Starting June 15, Outdoorsy travelers will be able to book a truly unforgettable New York City experience at Collective Retreats' flagship location on Governors Island. This unique package will start with a secure parking location for their RV near the Statue of Liberty. Guests will then be picked up by the retreat's water taxi and given a private tour of the major sights in New York City's harbor as they head to the retreat.

Once at Collective Governors Island, they will have access to all of the elevated food and beverage offerings and wellness experiences, before sleeping in a luxury safari-styled accommodation with spectacular views of New York City and the Statue of Liberty. Outdoorsy renters will also have the option to receive complimentary light housekeeping and turn down service for their vehicle while they are on retreat and upon their departure can also purchase "epicurean to go meals" prepared by Collective's culinary teams. Similar experiences will be introduced at Collective Vail and Collective Hill Country later in the summer.

Beginning this Fall, the two companies will launch a new accommodation offering designed to allow Outdoorsy customers to stay in their campervans while at a Collective Retreats location. The new experience will create a seamless outdoor extension to the guest's vehicle and will provide a private climate controlled bathroom with a spa shower, covered terrace area and soaking tub. Guests will also gain access to Collective Retreats' luxury amenities, public spaces and guest programming such as farm to table tasting menus at its open-air restaurants, cocktail bars, live music and health and wellness programs.

"One of the biggest barriers to entry for first-time RVers renting on Outdoorsy has always been the looming question of where to stay or camp at night," said Outdoorsy's co-founder and CEO Jeff Cavins. "Keep in mind that, for the majority of people renting an RV, this is their first time not staying in a hotel while on vacation, so that is the mindset they're in. They're looking for a bridge between camping somewhere convenient and camping somewhere they can anticipate a level of consistency and care. They'll drive the extra mile if it means sleeping in comfort, and through our new campground offerings with Collective Retreats, we are answering that question of 'Where do I camp?"

Founded on a vision to connect people and beautiful places in a more authentic and genuine way, Collective Retreats' expansion and partnership with Outdoorsy will introduce travelers to a new type of luxury vacation journey that continues to connect people with nature through innovative design and bespoke outdoor experiences.

Collective Retreats was advised by real estate investment banking firm RobertDouglas and the company has announced Jonathan Langer, Founder and Managing Member of Fireside Investments, will be joining its Board of Directors.

"We are excited to be a part of Collective Retreats during this time of expansion and evolution," said Mr. Langer. "Since 2015, Collective Retreats has disrupted the hospitality industry and led the charge in the outdoor experiential space. The passion that Peter Mack and his team have for the brand and mission is the reason why Collective Retreats is the best in its class."

For more information, please visit collectiveretreats.com/outdoorsy

ABOUT COLLECTIVE RETREATS

Collective Retreats is an experiential outdoor travel company redefining traditional hotels through a collection of unique luxury retreats in unexpected places. Each retreat embraces the local landscape and culture of a destination, allowing guests to connect with the land, community and with themselves through unique on-site activities, exceptional dining and personal hospitality. By breaking away from the traditional mold of a luxury hotel, Collective Retreats is opening up a whole new world of exploration where a transformative five-star luxury experience coexists with authentic ruggedness. Founded by CEO Peter Mack (Starwood, Tough Mudder), Collective Retreats is currently operating in Vail, Colorado; Hill Country, Texas and Governors Island, NY.

ABOUT OUTDOORSY

Outdoorsy is the most trusted on-demand, RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace on the planet. Founded in 2015, we have offices worldwide in the U.S., Canada, Australia, France and the UK. Our mission is to mobilize the 54+ million idle RVs around the world to ensure everyone has the access, choice, and opportunity to safely enjoy outdoor experiences and empower RV owners to realize life-changing financial benefits.

ABOUT FIRESIDE INVESTMENTS

Fireside Investments is a private investment firm focused on making growth capital investments in durational real estate and related businesses alongside leading management teams and investment partners. Fireside strives to create a positive impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities where these companies reside.

