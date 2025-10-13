Collective Voice Expands Creator-in-Residence Program to Power Next Generation of Creator Education and Innovation

Collective Voice doubles down on its education-first model with Amani Richardson leading the next phase of creator empowerment

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective Voice , the creator monetization platform trusted by over 140,000 creators and 22,000 brands, today announced the new face of its Creator-in-Residence (CIR) program, a first-of-its-kind initiative embedding creator expertise directly into education, product development, and community engagement.

Amani Richardson

In the inaugural launch of its Creator-in-Residence program, Collective Voice increased creator retention by 42% and saw a 35% lift in affiliate linking activity. These results underscore Collective Voice's commitment to empowering creators with tools, insights, and programs that foster long-term success and strengthen performance across its network.

Collective Voice continues to solidify its position as a leading creator platform, driving measurable growth through its education-first model. Launched in March 2025, the Creator-in-Residence program ensures creators have a direct role in shaping the tools, training, and resources that fuel their growth. Through workshops, tutorials, office hours, and 1:1 mentorship, the program empowers creators at every stage of their journey to build affiliate-first businesses with confidence and transparency.

Building on this momentum, creator Amani Richardson has been appointed the next Creator-in-Residence. Amani succeeds Chanel Tyler , who led the program through its inaugural phase.

Tyler reflected on her tenure as the first-ever Creator-in-Residence. "Collective Voice changed everything for me and helped me become a full-time entrepreneur, and I'm proud its Creator-in-Residence program will continue to build a more equitable industry where creators can thrive," said Chanel Tyler, Collective Voice's inaugural Creator-in-Residence. "This residency gave me the chance to merge my passion for community, education, and commerce into one of the most impactful experiences of my career. The most rewarding part was witnessing creators' aha moments: when a webinar unlocked a challenge, when a new tool sparked monetization, or when a Q&A shifted someone's mindset from 'I don't think I'm cut out for this' to 'I can now see a future in this.'"

"I'm honored to step into this role as Collective Voice's new Creator-in-Residence. To be seen for my art and creative strategy, having only been a full-time creator for three years, leaves me overjoyed," saidAmani Richardson. "As I continue to elevate my craft in videography, affiliate marketing, and storytelling, I'm excited to share my first-hand experiences of securing brand deals, building a prestigious creator portfolio, and creating content that sparks joy. Having a seat at this table is a beautiful challenge that couldn't have come at a more perfect time."

The announcement coincides with the rollout of latest product updates designed to meet evolving creator needs:

Gifting Portal : A two-sided marketplace where creators can accept, manage and showcase gifted products from brands. This gives brands and creators alike the opportunity to turn every gift into a revenue-generating partnership.

A two-sided marketplace where creators can accept, manage and showcase gifted products from brands. This gives brands and creators alike the opportunity to turn every gift into a revenue-generating partnership. Enhanced Shop the Look "Smart Reply " : An AI-powered, automated Instagram direct message (DM) feature allowing creators to maintain authentic connections while saving valuable time for content creation and community building. The tool streamlines engagement and ensures creators can focus on growing their brand, even when offline.

"Placing creators at the center of innovation is what drives Collective Voice forward," said Clair Sidman, vice president of marketing at Collective Voice. "From Chanel to Amani, and through every tool we launch, our mission remains the same: empower creators to earn confidently, grow sustainably, and shape the future of social commerce."

Collective Voice is committed to empowering the next generation of creators with the tools, knowledge, and strategies to turn their passion into thriving businesses, guiding them confidently through the ever-evolving creator landscape to achieve lasting success.

About Collective Voice

Collective Voice is a content monetization platform built for modern creators. Home to over 140,000 creators and 22,000 brands, Collective Voice provides affiliate tools, brand partnerships, and education that help creators earn on their terms. With features like link-in-bio storefronts, automated direct messages (DMs), and real-time analytics, Collective Voice is pioneering a more inclusive and intuitive future for the creator economy. www.collectivevoice.com

