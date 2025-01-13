Collective Women's Leadership Launches App to Empower Women in Business
News provided byCollective Women's Leadership
Jan 13, 2025, 08:45 ET
The app puts mentorship in your pocket and is designed for women to ignite their career potential
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Collective Women's Leadership, known for empowering emergent women leaders to reach the next level of their careers, launches the Collective Women's Leadership app. It can be found in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
The app is designed for women around the world to experience the Collective Method:
- Curated interactive courses covering essential leadership skills, including communication, personal branding, self-advocacy, and empowerment, designed for real-world application
- Connection with a network of like-minded women through a vibrant in-app community to share experiences, exchange ideas and build a supportive network that fosters growth and collaboration
- Access to a wealth of resources, from expert insights to downloadable guides, empowering users to take charge of their leadership journey
- An intuitive interface easily allows users to explore a range of resources, track progress and stay inspired on the journey to becoming a confident leader
Joyce Toti, founder and CEO of Collective Women's Leadership, created the Collective Method based on her more than 20 years of experience empowering women to rise to leadership. Drawing from her executive roles at iconic brands like Tiffany & Co., LVMH, Tory Burch and Wynn Resorts, Joyce has helped tens of thousands of women through in-person mentoring and relatable, honest advice on Instagram.
"The Collective Women's Leadership app embodies our mission to make world-class leadership development accessible, engaging and tailored to women's unique needs," said Toti. "This was a vision that I had for quite some time, and to be able to put it into fruition will help so many women succeed."
App users can customize their experience by selecting the level of membership that best suits them and their career goals, ranging from module learning to an exclusive 12-week mentorship program with Joyce.
About Collective Women's Leadership:
Collective Women's Leadership (CWL) empowers women at every career stage, building a community where leadership thrives through mentorship and unity. Our mission is to inspire and equip women to break barriers, backed by a diverse network that amplifies their voices and celebrates their unique paths. At CWL, we're reshaping the leadership landscape, ensuring every woman can lead, grow, and succeed. Follow us on Instagram (@collectivewomensleadership), TikTok (@collectivewomenslead) and LinkedIn (@Collective Women's Leadership)
