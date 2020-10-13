Collective[i]® Announces Leadership Council for Newly Launched Community of Operations and Enablement Professionals

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Collective[i]®, a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, announced the members of the Special Ops Leadership Council, a board designed to influence the evolution of the growing Special Ops community.

Special Ops is one of the first networking organizations designed for the growing number of sales and revenue operations and enablement professionals overseeing transformation and building the infrastructure needed to compete and succeed in a digital economy.

The founding members of the Leadership Council were selected based on their extraordinary experience and accomplishments in leading their organizations through a period of unprecedented change.

The following executives have been selected to serve on the 2020-2021 Special Ops Leadership Council:

Hang Black , Juniper Networks

, Juniper Networks Ryan Blackwell , Refinitiv

, Refinitiv Wendy Bradley , Waters Corporation

, Waters Corporation Jimmy Friday , Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Bradford Jordan , Slack

, Slack Kelly Miller , Thryv

, Thryv Matt Miller , ADP

, ADP Heidi Mitchell , The Modern Sale

, Amanpreet Singh , Blue Yonder

"The Special Ops Leadership Council reflects the pioneers of digital sales transformation. They are operating in unchartered territory and successfully guiding their organizations to be shining examples of innovation and excellence," says Marianne Borenstein, Chairperson of the Special Ops Leadership Council and Chief Client Officer at Collective[i]. "As every company faces the massive challenge of modernizing, these executives are making it happen. We're looking forward to the impact they will make on the rapidly growing Special Ops community."

"When you are responsible for the commercial operations team and function within a global organization operating in a market being disrupted on many fronts, there is a tremendous need for a community like Special Ops," says Leadership Council member Wendy Bradley. "I'm proud to be a part of the Leadership Council and support the entire Special Ops community."

As part of its mission, the Special Ops Leadership Council is also dedicated to supporting the next generation of revenue operations and enablement leaders launching mentorship and other programs designed to expand opportunity and interest in this growing field.

To learn more about Special Ops, request an invitation to join the community.

About Collective[i]: Collective[i] is a recognized leader in digital sales transformation. Collective[i]'s applications and network employ AI/ML to offer the on demand intelligence that is essential to modern sales organizations. Collective[i] improves CRM data quality, provides daily forecasts, pipeline intelligence, dealrooms and other analyses and collaboration tools that boost productivity and grow revenue. Collective[i]'s application and network augment traditional CRM with AI, surfacing every advantage a modern sales organization needs to win.

Collective[i] is a private company headquartered in NYC, with satellite offices in Silicon Valley and Montreal. For more information, visit www.collectivei.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

