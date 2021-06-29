Collective[i] announces new upskilling initiative focused on the "soft" skills essential for the future of work

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective[i] ®, a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, today announced the launch of Intelligence Institute ™ to provide educational resources and upskilling opportunities for B2B professionals.

"We are anticipating a shortage of B2B sales and other revenue producing professionals highly adept in uniquely human skills," says Collective[i] Co-founder and Chairperson, Heidi Messer. "As artificial intelligence increasingly automates tasks and guides focus, the so-called "soft" skills of sales––empathy, persuasive communication, active listening, consensus building, and networking––become even more essential."

Intelligence Institute will provide curated content for entry-level through advanced-level professionals, focusing on the skills necessary for the work of the future. The past year accelerated adoption of new technologies that fundamentally change the way companies operate and the talent they value most. "Collective[i] has been at the center of this transformation and saw a need. As a company whose mission is to empower people and fuel global prosperity, we see Intelligence Institute as a core extension of our technology," says Messer.

Collective[i]'s initiative is unique in that it is not focused on STEM skills but rather non-technical ones that artificial intelligence cannot replicate. Intelligence Institute is designed to upskill and train people to do what technology cannot.

"Artificial intelligence amplifies human intelligence, which is why we believe the demand for people with modern skills will be enormous," Messer further explains. "Now is the time to train for the jobs of the future and open up newer paths to prosperity."

To learn more about Intelligence Institute and to join the waitlist to be notified of the official launch date, visit: http://www.intelligenceinstitute.com/

