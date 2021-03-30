Collective[i] Wins 2021 Data Breakthrough Award: "Sales Technology of the Year"

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective[i] ®, a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, today announced its selection as the winner of the "Data Solution of the Year for Sales" award in the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards program. Established in 2020, the Data Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the best companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today.

Collective[i] provides the world's leading sales organizations with AI-enabled intelligence, networking, and collaboration tools designed to help sales teams work more productively, better serve their buyers, and accelerate revenue growth.

"We are thrilled to receive recognition for an extraordinary product built by an incredible team of scientists, engineers, and technologists and improved daily through our partners, clients and connectors," said Tad Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of Collective[i]. "Being the recipient of this honor signifies to the world the value of the work we've collectively done to bring the power and promise of AI to sales."

The Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage, and many more.

This year's Data Breakthrough Awards attracted more than 1,450 nominations worldwide, making it both broad and extremely competitive. Collective[i]'s offerings were evaluated by an independent panel of data science and technology experts, underscoring its relevancy and efficacy in the sales technology market. Fellow winners include Google Cloud, IBM, ADP, Spire, and several startups in the technology space.

To learn more about Collective[i], request client testimonials, or to schedule a private demonstration of the Collective[i] suite of offerings, which include dynamic forecasting, collaboration tools, buyer insights, and other critical functions designed to accelerate sales and revenue growth, visit https://www.collectivei.com.

About Collective[i]

Collective[i] ® is the world's first network designed to superpower sales, working with multidimensional companies around the globe to amplify the impact of sales professionals on the ground, layering in data from years of sales transactions, current market data, and ongoing team activities to create real-time, probabilistic recommendations that help teams engage, optimize, and close multithreaded sales deals.

Collective[i] improves CRM data quality, provides daily forecasts, pipeline intelligence, dealrooms, and other analyses and collaboration tools that boost productivity and grow revenue. Collective[i] also hosts Connectors™, the first social network designed to help sales leaders leverage valuable professional connections to improve and accelerate the buying experience. Collective[i]'s application and network augment traditional CRM with AI, surfacing every advantage a modern sales organization needs to win.

Collective[i] is a private company headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.collectivei.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Collective[i]

Related Links

https://www.collectivei.com

