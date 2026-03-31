CollectiveMinds LLC Places Robert Hollingsworth, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer of Protillion Biosciences

Next-generation life sciences executive search firm supports venture-backed antibody discovery company in securing life-changing scientific leadership

HERNDON, Va., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CollectiveMinds LLC, a leading next-generation executive search firm specializing in life sciences and biotechnology, today announced the successful placement of Robert Hollingsworth, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer of Protillion Biosciences, Inc. Protillion is an innovative, venture-backed biotechnology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, backed by ARCH Venture Partners and Illumina Ventures.

Dr. Hollingsworth is a seasoned drug development executive with more than 30 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. He most recently served as Chief Scientific Officer at Shoreline Therapeutics and previously held the role of Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics at Pfizer. Earlier in his career, he held scientific leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Pharmacia & Upjohn, GlaxoSmithKline, and MedImmune. He received his PhD from the University of Colorado and was an American Cancer Society Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Texas Institute of Biotechnology.

CollectiveMinds LLC, a next-gen life sciences executive search firm, places top CSO at Protillion BioSciences Post this

"Bob's track record of advancing novel platforms into real clinical assets speaks for itself, but what truly set him apart was his hands-on leadership approach and the way his values aligned with where Protillion is in its growth journey," said Tara Kochis, Founder of CollectiveMinds LLC. "At this stage, a company needs a CSO who can build and inspire a team as much as drive the science — and Bob brings both. We are proud to have partnered with Curtis and the team to place a leader who connects so deeply with the culture and mission of what they are building."

"What makes Bob so exceptional is his rare ability to see the direct line between the differentiated capabilities of a novel platform and superior clinical outcomes," said Curtis Layton, CEO of Protillion Biosciences. "He brings decades of experience translating breakthrough biology into medicines, yet he remains at the forefront of R&D innovation. Bob's track record of building world-class organizations makes him the perfect leader to help Protillion redefine how biologics are discovered and developed."

"Bob is exactly the kind of scientific leader you want at this stage: someone who has repeatedly translated platform innovation into real clinical assets," said Sean Kendall, Partner at ARCH Venture Partners and member of Protillion's Board of Directors. "Protillion is building a fundamentally new approach to antibody discovery, and Bob's experience will be critical in turning that technological advantage into a robust and differentiated pipeline."

Protillion's proprietary Prot-MaP™ on-chip antibody discovery platform enables unprecedented speed, scale, and precision in engineering novel biologics. The platform generates massive, quantitative antibody binding datasets using purpose-built, fully automated instrumentation, providing an ideal foundation for AI-driven optimization of therapeutic antibodies.

About CollectiveMinds LLC

CollectiveMinds LLC is a next-generation executive search firm elevating individuals and advancing businesses across the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Founded by Tara Kochis, who brings over 30 years of proven leadership and more than 1,000 successful placements, CollectiveMinds combines advanced AI-powered technology with deep industry expertise to deliver top executive talent with speed and precision. The firm serves biotechnology, biopharma, pharma services, therapeutics, medical technology, diagnostics, and research tools organizations, placing board members and C-suite through Director-level leaders. CollectiveMinds is committed to strengthening leadership, shaping culture, and fueling growth for the organizations it serves.

For more information, visit www.collectivemindsllc.com or contact [email protected].

About Protillion Biosciences

Protillion Biosciences is an innovative, venture-backed biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies. Backed by ARCH Venture Partners and Illumina Ventures, Protillion is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Protillion's proprietary Prot-MaP™ on-chip antibody discovery platform, invented by CEO Curtis Layton and co-founder Professor Will Greenleaf at Stanford University, enables unprecedented speed, scale, and precision in engineering novel biologics.

SOURCE CollectiveMinds LLC