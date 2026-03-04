CollectivIQ Launches World's First AI Consensus Platform, Unifying Responses From ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok

New enterprise-grade intelligence engine reduces hallucination, bias, vendor lock-in, data/security risks and costs

BOSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CollectivIQ today announced the launch of the world's first AI consensus platform for enterprise intelligence, introducing a new trust layer designed to eliminate the structural risks of single-model AI systems. As organizations move from AI experimentation to full-company adoption, the risks become more difficult to ignore. Hallucinated answers and model bias can influence real decisions and lead to flawed analysis.

CollectivIQ replaces guesswork with consensus. To overcome these pervasive issues, the platform simultaneously queries ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok and up to 10 other LLMs. From there, it compares, validates and synthesizes outputs into a single annotated response that highlights where models agree, surfaces disagreements and delivers decision-ready intelligence with greater confidence.

Through cross-model verification, CollectivIQ provides teams and enterprises with a defensible source of truth rather than one unverified output. Additionally, it offers zero model training, collaborative tools that unlock organizational knowledge and full team visibility into workflows and discussions, building a company "brain" over time.

Born Inside a Billion-Dollar Enterprise

Today, companies adopt free AI tools with no shared collaboration, visibility or oversight, all while risking the flow of sensitive company data into public training AI models. Or they incur enterprise license fees, which are significant, grow rapidly and are subject to unexpected changes. Plus, most AI platforms return a single probabilistic answer and leave the user to decide whether to trust it.

CollectivIQ was originally developed for employees of Buyers Edge Platform, a multi-billion-dollar digital procurement and technology company serving the foodservice and other industries. As generative AI adoption expanded across its 1,250 employees, leadership observed inaccurate answers, expensive subscriptions, data governance concerns and isolated AI chats that failed to preserve institutional knowledge. After being dissatisfied with mandating a single AI vendor, the company built its own consensus engine, unifying leading LLMs behind one secure interface. The resulting platform CollectivIQ improved answer quality, reduced risk, centralized oversight and eliminated expensive per-seat subscriptions.

"For years, I've urged our employees to adopt AI, but every enterprise option meant locking us into one LLM's ecosystem. That dependency on one vendor's per-head licenses, capabilities and security practices was a risk I couldn't accept," said John Davie, CEO, CollectivIQ. "With CollectivIQ, users get the best of the best from multiple AI systems without being trapped by any. And by eliminating stacked per-seat licenses, CollectivIQ cuts costs by more than 50 percent and aligns spend to real usage. We've created a collaboration platform that learns a company's unique needs and processes over time, giving enterprises clarity, control and confidence at scale."

CollectivIQ was built from the ground up by enterprise leaders to solve real-world challenges. Already in use by Buyers Edge Platform customers, CollectivIQ is launching publicly as a standalone platform built for enterprise-scale intelligence. In order to give users an opportunity to test the platform, it will be free to use for the next 30 days, with a pay-per-query model to follow.

Solving Inherent Challenges with Single-Model AI Platforms

Unlike traditional chatbots, CollectivIQ does not simply generate output. It validates, synthesizes and annotates AI responses so users understand why the answer is reliable. By requiring alignment across models before providing conclusions, the platform significantly reduces hallucinations and exposes bias and inconsistencies.

The platform also functions as a shared organizational brain, preserving context across teams, projects and time. Instead of isolated conversations that disappear, CollectivIQ captures insight, reduces knowledge loss and strengthens decision quality over time. In doing so, it transforms AI from an individual productivity tool into a governed, collaborative enterprise engine.

CollectivIQ addresses six systemic enterprise AI challenges:

Hallucination : Cross-model validation reduces unsupported claims before they influence decisions and establishes a consensus-backed source of truth.

: Cross-model validation reduces unsupported claims before they influence decisions and establishes a consensus-backed source of truth. Bias : Divergent outputs expose assumptions instead of hiding them.

: Divergent outputs expose assumptions instead of hiding them. Vendor Lock-In : Enterprises are no longer dependent on a single LLM's roadmap or pricing.

: Enterprises are no longer dependent on a single LLM's roadmap or pricing. Security : A governed, centralized platform prevents sensitive data from being used to train public AI tools.

: A governed, centralized platform prevents sensitive data from being used to train public AI tools. Collaboration : Shared AI threads allow teams to collaborate, preserve context and prevent knowledge loss.

: Shared AI threads allow teams to collaborate, preserve context and prevent knowledge loss. Cost: Pay-per-query pricing replaces stacked subscriptions and aligns AI spend directly to measurable value.

In addition to its use at Buyers Edge Platform, CollectivIQ has already been deployed by companies in a variety of industries. "As a trades business owner and coaching platform operator, CollectivIQ is a real competitive advantage," said Mike Cesaroni, owner at Horizon HVAC and early CollectivIQ user. "Whether I'm making field decisions or building strategy for my clients, it gives me sharper insight and faster execution. It's like having an AI advisory board in one place."

Enterprise-Ready by Design

CollectivIQ introduces a new category: AI consensus for enterprise intelligence. CollectivIQ was developed with enterprise security, zero public training, privacy and control at its core, giving organizations the oversight and confidence they need while still getting the best of what leading LLMs have to offer.

CollectivIQ is available starting today for individuals, teams or enterprises. To learn more about the platform and how to implement it within your organization, visit www.collectiviq.ai .

About CollectivIQ

CollectivIQ is the intelligence layer for the AI era, unifying leading LLMs into a single consensus-driven platform that delivers more accurate, secure and cost-efficient insight. Founded by the leadership team behind Buyers Edge Platform, CollectivIQ was built to bring accountability, governance and economic alignment to enterprise AI adoption. Learn more at www.collectiviq.ai .

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is a leading digital procurement network and solutions provider for the foodservice industry, delivering savings, insights and technology that help operators, distributors and manufacturers succeed. Through its portfolio of solutions—including Digital Procurement Network, Fresh Services, Software Solutions and Supply Chain Management—Buyers Edge is reshaping how the foodservice industry saves, connects and thrives. At the heart of our work is a culture built on a passion for collaboration, technology and helping foodservice businesses succeed. Learn more at www.buyersedgeplatform.com .

