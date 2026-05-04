CollectivIQ Announces Major Platform Upgrades To Solve AI Hallucination and Bias; Enhancements Drive Accurate Results, Broader Collaboration, And Improved Output

Includes unique LLM selection and preferences, image creation, payment capture, project organization, file support, and retrieval capabilities

BOSTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CollectivIQ, the world's first AI consensus platform for business intelligence, today announced a major expansion of its platform to help companies drive meaningful AI value. The platform simultaneously queries leading LLMs (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and up to ten others), and then provides one synthesized, annotated answer, eliminating the risk of relying on a single vendor by unveiling bias, preventing hallucinations, and providing the best answer.

The company introduced its first multimodal functionality with its new image generation capability, launched its integrated payment capture, and rolled out a broader set of updates to elevate the user experience. Together, these new features make CollectivIQ more trustworthy, flexible, and effective across teams and use cases. These enhancements build on CollectivIQ's vision of bringing the best of leading LLMs into a single platform, enabling stronger collaboration, governance, and accurate AI outputs.

CollectivIQ today announced a major expansion of its platform to help companies drive meaningful AI value. Post this

New features include:

LLM Selection: Some employees prefer certain LLMs for specific tasks. For instance, an engineer might choose a preferred model for coding while a marketer might rely on another for image generation. CollectivIQ now allows users to select which LLMs they'd like to respond to a given prompt, or they can stick with the "Best of the Best" output based on consensus. This provides flexibility, maintains clarity and governance, and drives down the costs associated with carrying multiple AI licenses.

Some employees prefer certain LLMs for specific tasks. For instance, an engineer might choose a preferred model for coding while a marketer might rely on another for image generation. CollectivIQ now allows users to select which LLMs they'd like to respond to a given prompt, or they can stick with the "Best of the Best" output based on consensus. This provides flexibility, maintains clarity and governance, and drives down the costs associated with carrying multiple AI licenses. Image Generation: For marketers, sales teams, and other professionals, creating imagery is a core part of their jobs. CollectivIQ now offers that capability, enabling users to simply type their request into the CollectivIQ chat, and the platform will provide them with a "Best of the Best" output or an image from a single LLM.

For marketers, sales teams, and other professionals, creating imagery is a core part of their jobs. CollectivIQ now offers that capability, enabling users to simply type their request into the CollectivIQ chat, and the platform will provide them with a "Best of the Best" output or an image from a single LLM. Payment Capture: CollectivIQ now offers integrated billing capabilities, making it easier for individuals and organizations to manage access, scale adoption, and align platform usage to value. With billing built directly into the product experience, teams have a more seamless path to getting started and growing within the platform.

CollectivIQ now offers integrated billing capabilities, making it easier for individuals and organizations to manage access, scale adoption, and align platform usage to value. With billing built directly into the product experience, teams have a more seamless path to getting started and growing within the platform. Expanded Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) Capabilities: CollectivIQ can now query structured and unstructured data directly from user file uploads. The platform supports Word, PowerPoint, Excel, PDF, Python, JSON, plain text, and other file types, which it can query to help inform outputs. If users need to upload an unsupported image format, CollectivIQ auto-converts it to a .PNG.

CollectivIQ can now query structured and unstructured data directly from user file uploads. The platform supports Word, PowerPoint, Excel, PDF, Python, JSON, plain text, and other file types, which it can query to help inform outputs. If users need to upload an unsupported image format, CollectivIQ auto-converts it to a .PNG. File Generation: Users can now ask CollectivIQ to create files directly within threads, spanning both text and downloadable file types. If a user queries multiple LLMs to create an output, the platform can automatically merge the best response into one file.

Users can now ask CollectivIQ to create files directly within threads, spanning both text and downloadable file types. If a user queries multiple LLMs to create an output, the platform can automatically merge the best response into one file. Projects : CollectivIQ now enables users to organize related chats into dedicated projects, creating a more structured workspace for ongoing initiatives. Users can upload reference materials directly to a project, and those documents become shared context across the conversations within it. This helps teams keep work organized, stay aligned on the same source materials, and build on prior discussions more effectively.

: CollectivIQ now enables users to organize related chats into dedicated projects, creating a more structured workspace for ongoing initiatives. Users can upload reference materials directly to a project, and those documents become shared context across the conversations within it. This helps teams keep work organized, stay aligned on the same source materials, and build on prior discussions more effectively. Triager: The CollectivIQ platform now better understands user intent. With a simple query, the system can more accurately identify what a user is asking for (e.g., image creation vs. text file generation). It can also route incompatible requests appropriately, flagging when a selected LLM can't handle the detected task.

Each of these features gives users more direct control over how they work, empowering them to tailor the CollectivIQ experience to their specific needs without navigating between disconnected tools.

"Organizations deploying AI are quickly realizing that fragmented, single-model tools aren't reliable for delivering accurate results. We built CollectivIQ because we lived this problem ourselves," said John Davie, CEO of CollectivIQ and Buyers Edge Platform. "With CollectivIQ's new product features, we're giving teams the flexibility to choose the right model for every task, the ability to collaborate in one place, and the visibility into usage that leaders need to scale AI effectively and responsibly."

Today's product enhancements mark CollectivIQ's most feature-rich release to date as it continues to meet the evolving needs of AI users across the workforce. As organizations seek more flexibility, stronger collaboration, and greater trust in outputs, CollectivIQ is bringing those priorities together in one centralized experience. In doing so, it gives teams access to the strengths of leading LLMs without sacrificing usability, oversight, or consistency. To learn more about how to implement CollectivIQ for your team, visit www.collectiviq.ai.

About CollectivIQ

CollectivIQ is the intelligence layer for the AI era, unifying leading LLMs into a single consensus-driven platform that delivers more accurate, secure, and cost-efficient insight. Founded by the leadership team behind Buyers Edge Platform, CollectivIQ was built to bring accountability, governance, and economic alignment to enterprise AI adoption. Learn more at www.collectiviq.ai.

SOURCE CollectivIQ