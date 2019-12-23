Colleen Aynessazian Joins Risk Consulting Partners as Managing Director of Finance and Operations

Heather Gardere, Chief Growth Officer for RCP, says, "As top talent in the industry, Colleen offers the strategic mindset RCP needs to continue our current trajectory. She's demonstrated the ability to lead growth initiatives and spearhead operational improvements. We are excited to have her join RCP at such an exciting time."

Aynessazian brings more than 10 years' experience as part of leadership at two different companies. Prior to RCP, she was Chief Financial Officer in the risk management industry at Corkill Insurance Agency Inc. While in this position, she developed organization across business groups, segments, and operations on strategic long-range planning, budgeting, and forecasting. In addition, she organized, managed finance, operations, HR, and IT groups.

Aynessazian has extensive experience in financial planning and analysis, profit-and-loss leadership, and mergers and acquisitions. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from University of Illinois. Aynessazian is a licensed registered CPA and holds an Illinois Insurance License.

About RCP

Risk Consulting Partners (RCP) is a team of professionals that bring a consultative approach and innovative solutions as it relates to property and casualty, employee benefits, life, and private risk management. RCP delivers enterprise-level expertise to middle market business. Their staff of highly educated specialists are equipped to understand and assess exposures in even the most intricate businesses. Their mission is to exceed client expectations by delivering exceptional, creative, and sustainable solutions while being at the forefront of thought-leadership, employee empowerment, and technology.

