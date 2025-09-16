Colleen Rothschild Beauty's Radiant Best-Selling Cleansing Balm Wins 2025 Allure Best of Beauty Award

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colleen Rothschild Beauty is proud to announce that its best-selling Radiant Cleansing Balm has been named a winner in the prestigious Allure 2025 Best of Beauty Awards . Recognized as the gold standard in the beauty industry for over two decades, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards honor the most effective, innovative, and game-changing products each year.

Colleen Rothschild Beauty’s Radiant Cleansing Balm

The Radiant Cleansing Balm is one of Colleen Rothschild Beauty's best-selling products since its launch in 2014. It deeply cleanses by clearing pores, removing makeup, and dissolving impurities while nourishing with Moringa Seed, Flaxseed and Black Seed Oils to restore balance, smoothness, and radiance for healthier-looking skin. Infused with a thoughtfully crafted aromatic complex, it elevates a daily skincare step into a sensorial ritual that restores both the skin and spirit.

"Our Radiant Cleansing Balm has always been more than a cleanser, it's about giving yourself a moment of care every day," said Colleen Rothschild, Founder & President. "Having Allure recognize it with their Best of Beauty Award is a dream come true, and I'm so grateful for this honor".

Allure Best of Beauty launched in 1996 and has spent nearly three decades recognizing products that outperform all others. Each year, winners are selected through rigorous testing and input from expert judges, including makeup artists, hairstylists, chemists, and dermatologists.

With over 30 years in the beauty industry, Colleen Rothschild has built her namesake brand on the belief that skincare should be both effective and effortless. After decades of developing products for global beauty leaders, she created Colleen Rothschild Beauty – now a trusted brand known for high-performance formulations and luxurious textures. Passionate about helping people feel confident in their own skin, Colleen infuses her expertise and creative vision into every detail, from product development to design. Her personal experience and touch shape the brand's identity, making Colleen Rothschild Beauty truly distinctive and special.

The Allure Best of Beauty winning Radiant Cleansing Balm is available to shop exclusively at ColleenRothschild.com and on Amazon.

About Colleen Rothschild Beauty

Colleen Rothschild Beauty is a modern luxury brand rooted in decades of expertise in formulating, ingredient sourcing and performance. Focused on building products in the categories of skincare, hair care, body care and makeup, each product transforms everyday routines into moments of indulgence - delivering both results and ritual. Based in Dallas, the brand has earned a loyal global following that values simplicity, efficacy, and skin confidence.

