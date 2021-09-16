Colleen Thompson promoted to Vice President - Corporate Relations

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) announced the promotion of Colleen Thompson to Vice President – Corporate Relations effective September 27, 2021, subject to approval of the TDS Board of Directors. To ensure a successful transition, Jane W. McCahon will continue in her role as Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations and Corporate Secretary until May 2022, after which she will become Vice President – Corporate Secretary.

"We have designated the important role of Vice President – Corporate Relations as a separate position. Exposure to Wall Street, development of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Program and strategic communications are all essential for our finance leadership," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "Colleen brings an exceptional background to this role, and we are highly confident in her ability to successfully establish relationships with the financial, governance and sustainability communities."

Colleen is currently Director of Business Strategy at UScellular, where she is responsible for leading the development of the Company's five-year Strategic Long-Range Forecast. She has also served as Director of Budgeting and Forecasting where she was responsible for leading the financial planning process, including the annual budget and quarterly forecasts and development of external financial guidance. She also served as Director of Operations Accounting. Prior to joining UScellular in 2012, she worked at companies including TransUnion Corporation, Constellation Brands, and KPMG. Colleen is a Certified Public Accountant and earned her MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and her BA in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame.

