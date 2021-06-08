College Admissions Consultants & Counselors Directory by State Now Free at AcademicInfluence.com

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How can high school students improve their chances of getting into their dream college or university? Increasingly, students and their families turn to college admissions consultants and counselors to help them maximize their admissions opportunities.

But how can students locate a top consultant or counselor near them?

Need help getting into your dream school? Make the most of your admissions opportunities by connecting with a college admissions consultant, and learn how to optimize your college or university experience.

To meet that need, AcademicInfluence.com has assembled an extensive state-based directory of college admissions counseling and consulting agencies:

College Admissions Consultants & Counselors by State

"The transition from high school to higher ed can be a jumble of forms, plans, demands, criteria, and questions. To the unprepared, it can feel like a season of Survivor," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "That's where an admissions consultant can help—providing critical support to students and their families as they search for the best-fit college."

The educational consultants directory contains links to all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with entries for each consulting agency and counseling service, along with the following information (as is available):

Services provided

Affiliations and accreditations

Website

Address

Phone number

Email

Services from a college admissions consulting agency or counselor may include admissions test preparation, financial aid counseling, high school course planning, college application guidance, interviewing skills development, campus visit preparation, athletic recruitment support, college or university selection, and more. The "affiliations and accreditations" section provides information on those counselors or consultants who are members of national admissions counseling organizations such as the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC), Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA), the Higher Education Consultants Association (HECA), and other notable student-assistance organizations.

AcademicInfluence.com also serves admissions consultants, students, and parents by providing the free tools and resources they need to make the college preparation and selection process easier:

Custom College Rankings —personalize a student's school rankings through 26 selectable filter criteria

—personalize a student's school rankings through 26 selectable filter criteria Desirability Index —see the degree to which students choose one school over another

—see the degree to which students choose one school over another College Strategist —find a student's optimum target, safety, and reach schools

—find a student's optimum target, safety, and reach schools Articles—get informed with crucial facts and direction that help students with all aspects of their education

"We've all seen enough headlines and news stories to know that getting into a choice school can be a competitive process. We want to make students aware of every resource they can use to their advantage," says Macosko. "It's why we're championing college admissions consultants. The right consultant can become a student's best advocate, a helpful guide along the higher ed path, one that might make the difference between entering that dream college or settling for Plan B."

For more on what a college admissions consultant or counselor can offer and what to look for when choosing one, see:

How to Choose a College Admissions Consultant

In addition, Michael T. Nietzel, senior contributor to Forbes magazine's online education column and a college president emeritus, features more about the AcademicInfluence.com educational consultants guide here:

Academic Influence's New Consumer Guide To College Admissions Coaches

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. (Visit the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the capabilities and advantages of this unique ranking technology and on the people who make it possible.) AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

