College Ave Student Loans Offers New Health Professions Loan for Graduate Students

WILMINGTON, Del., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Ave Student Loans, a leading fintech private student loan lender, today announced a new financing option for graduate students pursuing an advanced degree in a health profession. The College Ave Graduate Health Professions Loan offers competitive interest rates, no origination or application fees and longer and flexible repayment terms of up to 20 years for graduate students pursuing a degree in a medical field, such as pharmacy, allied health or nursing. It offers fixed interest rates starting at an APR of 4.49% and variable interest rates starting at an APR of 1.99%. Qualified borrowers also have the option to defer up to 48 months as they pursue a residency or fellowship program. Loan amounts can cover up to the full cost of education.

"We understand that a graduate degree in the medical field is one of the biggest career investments a student pursues personally, educationally and financially," said Joe DePaulo, Co-Founder and CEO of College Ave Student Loans. "With the College Ave Graduate Health Professions Loan, we want to offer a flexible and simple option that offers immediate financing so students can focus on their education and career path ahead."

In addition to its new Graduate Health Professions Loan, College Ave offers a robust suite of college financing options for graduate students pursuing advanced degrees:

College Ave Medical School Loan offers flexible repayment options, no origination fees, and the option to defer full payments for up to 48 months as students fulfill residency and fellowships. In addition, the Medical School Loan has a 36-month grace period so newly graduated physicians can focus on their careers. Interest rates start at an APR of 4.49% and variable rates start at an APR of 1.99%.





Graduate students can also receive a 0.25% interest rate reduction through College Ave's auto-pay option. Borrowers also have the choice to defer or make in-school payments for as little as $25 a month. There is no penalty fee to pay back the loan early.

To find out more about the graduate student loan options offered by College Ave, visit: collegeavestudentloans.com.

*All rates shown include auto-pay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation. Rates valid as of 7/8/2021. Approved interest rate will depend on creditworthiness of the applicant(s), lowest advised rates only available to the most creditworthy applicants and require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.

About College Ave Student Loans

College Ave Student Loans started with a big vision and a simple mission – take the stress out of paying for college so students can focus on preparing for a bright future. Now a leading fintech lending company, College Ave remains committed to using best-in-class technology and deep industry expertise to deliver practical and personal solutions that give young adults a running start on their roads to financial success. We offer best in class products with competitive rates and a customer-friendly experience from start to finish. Visit: www.collegeavestudentloans.com

