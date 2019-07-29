College Ave Student Loans Offers Special Graduate Loan for Harvard Law School Students

WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Ave Student Loans, a leading fintech lender in student loans, is offering a special graduate loan for Harvard Law School students. The College Ave Harvard Law Program offers one low fixed rate (5.695% APR). It has a quick, three-minute application process that is entirely online so students can stress less about how to pay for school and focus on what matters most: their future.

The College Ave Harvard Law Program loan also offers an extended grace period of 9 months after graduation and can be deferred up to 12 months for a judicial clerkship. As with other College Ave loans, there are no origination fees or application costs, which can save qualified borrowers money over federal Grad PLUS loans. This program is available to both domestic and international Harvard Law School students.

"We continuously listen to both our school partners and customers, and through that dialogue saw a unique opportunity to improve the experience for Harvard Law School students," said Joe DePaulo, CEO and Co-Founder of College Ave Student Loans. "We created a simple, straightforward loan with a great rate, tailored features, and an easy application so students can put their energy into their education and professional career ahead."

"Working with lenders to create new, lower-cost loan options for students is just one of the ways Harvard Law School is working to broaden access to a legal education," said Ken Lafler, Assistant Dean for Student Financial Services. "Combined with increasing amounts of need-based financial aid, as well as the Low Income Protection Plan, we are reducing barriers and making a Harvard Law School education affordable for everyone, regardless of means."

In addition to the College Ave Harvard Law Program, College Ave Student Loans' recently announced new financing options for graduate students pursuing degrees in business, law, medicine and dentistry. The new College Ave suite of graduate student loans feature unique benefits for those pursuing specialized advanced degrees, including extended grace and deferment periods, longer repayment plans, and a higher aggregate loan limit.

For more information about ways to plan and pay for graduate studies, visit the resources at College Ave Student Loans: https://www.collegeavestudentloans.com.

