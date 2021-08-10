College Ave Student Loans Partners with JetBlue to Offer Affordable Private Student Loan Financing for the Airline's Crewmembers Training for Careers as Pilots

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug.10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Ave Student Loans announced today that it has partnered with JetBlue to offer private student loan financing for JetBlue's newest addition to its suite of Pilot Gateway programs. For students who may need additional funding, the College Ave JetBlue Aviation School Loan offers immediate financing for JetBlue crewmembers advancing or transitioning to careers as pilots. The unique partnership between College Ave and JetBlue allows all eligible Gateway candidates to qualify for loans at affordable rates, helping to expand access to the crewmember-to-pilot path.

"We are proud to partner with JetBlue and offer their highly-talented crewmembers the opportunity to further their career," said Joe DePaulo, Co-Founder and CEO of College Ave Student Loans. "The unique private student loan was created to remove the stress of financing and help launch as many exceptional crewmembers into the Pilot Gateway programs as possible. At College Ave Student Loans, we fully support helping our borrowers obtain the education they need to accomplish their dreams."

"At JetBlue, we continuously look at ways to make our internal career development programs stronger, equitable and more diverse. It is our goal for financing to not be a barrier for crewmembers pursuing careers in our flight decks or hangars," said Nancy Hocking, director Gateway College and programs. "The College Ave JetBlue Aviation School Loan is a great example of a product we have developed with a trusted partner to further support our internal talent. Now, no crewmember interested in pursuing a career as a pilot will have to turn down the opportunity due to cost."

JetBlue is the latest corporation to name College Ave as a student loan lender for its company. Over the past two years, more than 120 leading business schools, regional credit unions, banks and career-focused organizations have all named College Ave as their preferred student loan lender, trusting the first-class lending platform, superior loan products and great customer service.

About College Ave Student Loans

College Ave Student Loans started with a big vision and a simple mission – take the stress out of paying for college so students can focus on preparing for a bright future. Now a leading fintech lending company, College Ave remains committed to using best-in-class technology and deep industry expertise to deliver practical and personal solutions that give young adults a running start on their roads to financial success. We offer best in class products with competitive rates and a customer-friendly experience from start to finish. Visit: www.collegeavestudentloans.com

