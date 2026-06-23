College Board's National Recognition Program Reaches Record High with More Than 300,000 Student Award Recipients in 2026

The program's nationally recognized academic distinction helps students from every community stand out on college and scholarship applications.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- College Board today announced that more than 300,000 high-achieving students received over 350,000 National Recognition Program awards in 2026, the highest figures to date.

Students from all backgrounds and schools nationwide took the step to claim their award, including a growing number of students from rural and small-town communities. The record-breaking participation reflects the program's expanding reach to help students stand out on college and scholarship applications.

The College Board National Recognition Program, available on bigfuture.org, is an official academic award recognizing students in all communities: First-Generation Recognition Award, Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, and School Recognition Award.

To be eligible, 10th- and 11th-grade students must earn a cumulative GPA of B+ or higher and either score 3 or above on 2 or more AP® Exams by the end of 10th grade or be one of the top 10% of test takers—in their high school, among first-generation college students in their state, and/or among rural and small-town students in their state.

"For students across the country, the award represents more than an academic honor, it signals their achievement to colleges and scholarship programs that may not actively recruit in their communities," said Amy Reitz, senior vice president of BigFuture at College Board.

Colleges and universities nationwide are eager to recruit awardees who have demonstrated strong academic success across a wide range of schools and communities, including rural schools that may be difficult to engage in traditional recruitment pipelines.

For educators, the program offers a credible, nationally recognized way to celebrate high-achieving students and support meaningful conversations about postsecondary opportunities.

Beginning June 18, students can download their award certificate on bigfuture.org and share their achievements with colleges, scholarships, their family, and their school community.

About College Board

College Board reaches more than 7 million students a year, helping them navigate the path from high school to college and career. Our not-for-profit membership organization was founded more than 120 years ago. We pioneered programs like the SAT® and AP® to expand opportunities for students and help them develop the skills they need. Our BigFuture® program helps students plan for college, pay for college, and explore careers. Learn more at cb.org.

About BigFuture

BigFuture® is a free, online resource that helps students take the right first step after high school. We help you plan for college, pay for college, and explore careers. Whether you're interested in a four-year university, community college, or career training, BigFuture has what you need to start planning your future, your way. bigfuture.org

SOURCE College Board