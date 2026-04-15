LEARN MORE ABOUT FREE RESOURCES THE COLLEGE BOARD OFFERS TO HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

March and April are peak SAT testing months for high school juniors across the country, making spring the right moment to spotlight why the SAT continues to matter for students—and how it can help them take their next step. As students prepare for upcoming test dates and receive scores, this is an opportunity to reinforce the SAT's role in college readiness, scholarship access, and long-term opportunity.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/college_board/9381151-en-how-the-sat-opens-doors-for-students

What the SAT Does for Students

The SAT measures the knowledge and skills students need to succeed in college and beyond. When considered alongside high school GPA, SAT scores provide colleges with a clearer and more complete picture of student readiness. In an environment shaped by grade inflation and emerging AI tools, the SAT remains a secure, standardized, and trusted measure of what students have learned.

For many students, the SAT is more than a test—it's a turning point. It can help them stand out in a competitive admissions landscape, unlock scholarship opportunities, and identify strengths that support both college and career pathways. Even in an environment where many colleges are test-optional, students and families value having the choice to submit SAT scores as part of their application.

Bluebook Testing App

Students take the SAT in Bluebook, College Board's secure digital testing app. During testing, Bluebook completely locks down the student's computer, blocking access to the internet, AI tools, messaging apps, and stored files. Each student receives a unique, adaptive test form administered in a live, proctored setting, with layered monitoring and review processes that protect score validity and ensure fairness.

Free, High-Quality Practice for Every Student

Providing world-class SAT practice at no cost is central to College Board's mission as a non-profit.

Eight official full-length practice tests in Bluebook, designed to mirror the real SAT experience.

The My Practice app for personalized feedback and targeted questions.

Official SAT Practice on Khan Academy for skill-building and guided preparation.

Free peer-to-peer tutoring through a partnership with Schoolhouse.world.

Question banks for students and educators tagged to state standards

Together, these tools provide flexible, research-based support to help students build confidence and improve readiness.

College Board's Priscilla Rodriguez discusses why students should take the SAT, how students can best prepare during spring testing season, and what to do after receiving their scores.

For more information please visit: collegeboard.org/sat

MORE ABOUT PRISCILLA RODRIGUEZ:

Priscilla Rodriguez, Senior Vice President, College Readiness Assessments is a first-generation American who credits the PSAT/NMSQT, SAT, and AP classes with changing her trajectory and is passionate about the generational impact of education. Prior to leading the SAT and PSAT program, Priscilla created and launched the College Board Opportunity Scholarships (now called the BigFuture Scholarships), a unique program that annually awards thousands of students with millions of dollars in scholarships simply for taking important college planning steps during high school. Prior to joining College Board, Priscilla was a senior vice president at the Poses Family Foundation. There she developed and managed Understood.org, the Webby-winning online resource for parents of children with learning and attention issues. Prior to leading Understood.org, Priscilla worked as a strategy consultant for large foundations and non-profit organizations at the Bridgespan Group. She began her career in investment banking and private equity. Priscilla earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and her bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from the University of Virginia. She lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband and two daughters.

Produced for: College Board

SOURCE College Board