College Campus in Connecticut Set for Auction Aug 16

SOUTHINGTON, Conn., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The former campus of Briarwood College will be sold at auction this summer in a public auction conducted by Williams & Williams, a Tulsa-based real estate auction firm. The auction will take place at the campus at 10am EDT at 2279 Mount Vernon Rd. Simultaneous online and telephone bidding will be offered during the live event through affiliate AuctionNetwork.com.

The campus has grown since its inception more than 50 years ago to include seven buildings totaling 113,000 SF and many amenities. Its current tenant, Lincoln College of New England, is scheduled to vacate the premises by the end of January 2020. The campus includes residential housing which can accommodate more than 210 people, and land is available for additional expansion.

"This is a property that has essentially been off the market for more than 50 years," noted Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President with Williams & Williams. "We are expecting national and even international interest in the property, either to continue as a private school or repurposed for corporate or institutional use."

The property is located just minutes from I-84 and is 2 hours from Boston and 2 hours from New York City. Locally, it is near ESPN Headquarters, Lake Compounce Amusement Park and Queen Street, which is known for its stores and restaurants. Hartford is 20 minutes away and Bradley International Airport is 40 minutes away.

Fitzwilson said the property will be open for public inspection from 11-3pm Friday July 12 & 26. Bidders will need to request and complete a Qualified Bidder Package prior to the auction, including providing proof of funds. A full buyer due diligence package is also available.

Please visit the auction website at www.williamsauction.com/southington

