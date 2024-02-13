College Cliffs Names the 10 Most Beautiful Stained Glass Art on College Campuses

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the value of age-old history and visual masterpiece rolled into one, College Cliffs has cataloged the ten most stunning stained glass art found on college campuses in the United States. The colorful fragments in geometric shapes or abstract designs are pieced together to form stained glass art is a science on its own, but to the faithful, it is associated with spiritual mystery and illumination as it depicts saints and religious scenes.

Popular in Europe between the 1150s and 1500s, stained glass art made windows of beautiful antique churches even more exquisite. Today, modern stained glass art is produced as intricate artwork in 3D sculptures, murals, and domed ceilings.

https://collegecliffs.com/most-beautiful-stained-glass-art-on-college-campuses/

Our list features popular and equally stunning old and contemporary stained glass art found in on-campus churches, chapels, museums, and auditoriums, mentioned in no random order:

St. Timothy and St. Titus Chapel at Concordia University - St. Louis, MO

Saint Francis Xavier College Church at Saint Louis University - St. Louis, MO

Roots of Knowledge Mural at Utah Valley University - Orem, UT

College of Arts Stained Window at Baylor University - Waco, TX

Hughes Memorial Auditorium Asbury University - Wilmore, KY

La Roche University - Pittsburgh, PA

Loyola Marymount University - Los Angeles, CA

Marian University - Indianapolis, IN

Trinity College - Hartford, CT

University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham, AL

Tiffany Window at The Kelsey Museum at the University of Michigan - Washtenaw County, MI

"Humans are naturally drawn to beauty and light," explains Linda Weems, Editor-in-Chief at College Cliffs. "However, more than this, stained glass windows showcased in college churches are created for spiritual reasons."

