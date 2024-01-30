College Cliffs Names the 20 Oldest and Most Amazing Organs in College Campus Chapels

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Cliffs present the oldest and most majestic organs in chapels within college campuses in America. A mark of rich tradition, these organs come with high historical value and were created by some of the biggest organ manufacturers in the world.

20 Oldest and Most Amazing Organs in College Campus Chapels

Housed in massive chapel chambers, these 20 pipe organs have been called the on-campus chapels home for a long time, with some of them installed back in the mid-1920s. The stunning pipe organs would often lay unused for years at a time until the college community came together to restore, upgrade, and keep the otherwise deteriorated showpieces well-maintained.

Here is a link to this report:

https://collegecliffs.com/oldest-most-amazing-organs-in-college-campus-chapels/

Today, because they produce such an imposing sound, the pipe organs in cathedrals and chapels on college campuses make celebrations like weddings, municipal ceremonies, and liturgical events even more momentous. Our list mentions, in no random order, the following colleges where the pipe organs are installed:

Trinity College Chapel at Trinity College - Hartford, CT

Rockefeller Memorial Chapel at The University of Chicago - Chicago, IL

University of Florida College of Arts - Gainesville, FL

Newberry Organ, Woolsey Hall at Yale University - New Haven, CT

Harvard The Memorial Church - Cambridge, MA

The Edythe Bates Old Grand Organ at Rice University - Houston, TX

Frieze Memorial Organ at The University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI

Caruth Auditorium Fisk Organ at Southern Methodist University - Dallas, TX

The Klais Organ at the University of Iowa - Iowa City, IA

The John R. Silber Symphony Organ at Boston University - Boston, MA

Practice and Studio Organs at Brigham Young University - Provo, UT

The Baroque Organ at Cornell University - Ithaca, NY

The Beckerath Organ at Stetson University - DeLand, FL

The Curtis Organ at the University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA

Chapel Organ at Princeton University - Princeton, NJ

Sharkey Corrigan Organ at Texas A&M University - Laredo, TX

The Hill Memorial Organ at Pomona College - Claremont, CA

Estey Organ at St. Lawrence University - Canton, NY

Swarthmore College - Swarthmore, PA

Chapel Organ at Bethany Lutheran College - Mankato, MN

"Pipe organs come with prestige and grandeur appearances that add more aesthetic value to schools and chapels," explains CollegeCliffs.com Editor-in-chief Linda Weems. "They help beautify the environment of the chapels and attract more visitors, especially when the pipe organ comes with a long history."

