College Cliffs Reveals Its List of The 20 Most Beautiful Chapels and Cathedrals on College Campuses

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating landmarks of historic aesthetic value, College Cliffs has identified the most stunning chapels and cathedrals on college campuses. Coming in behemoth sizes, the college cathedrals take us on a journey to European architectural arts. The college chapels, in comparison, resemble smaller yet remarkable structures with interiors that are just as exquisite.

Our list was put together with beautiful design, rich history, and the popularity of the religious structures in mind. Built as far back as the 1800s, these on-campus landmarks are the geniuses of some of the most celebrated architects of their time.

Proudly hosting religious events for the school and surrounding communities, each chapel or cathedral has room for today's historic pipe organs and renowned choirs. The 20 Most Beautiful Chapels and Cathedrals on College Campuses, appearing in random order, are the following:

Duke University Chapel - Durham, NC
Lewis & Clark College Agnes Flanagan Chapel - Portland, OR
Williams College Thompson Memorial Chapel - Williamstown, MA
University of St. Thomas Chapel of St. Basil - Houston, TX
Rutgers University Kirkpatrick Chapel - New Brunswick, NJ
University of Florida Baughman Center - Gainesville, FL
University of Massachusetts-Amherst Old Chapel - Amherst, MA
Lee Chapel in Washington and Lee UniversityLexington, VA
University of Chicago Rockefeller Chapel - Chicago, IL
Valparaiso University Chapel of the Resurrection - Valparaiso, IN
Drury University Stone Chapel - Springfield, MO
Tufts University Goddard Chapel - Medford, MA
Massachusetts Institute of Technology Chapel - Cambridge, MA
Fordham University Fordham University Church - Bronx, NY
Stanford University Stanford Memorial Church - Stanford, CA
Wake Forest University Wait Chapel - Winston-Salem, NC
Carleton College Skinner Chapel - Northfield, MN
Rollins College Knowles Memorial Chapel - Winter Park, FL
Boston University Marsh Chapel - Boston, MA
Cornell University Sage Chapel - Ithaca, NY

"Churches inside colleges, universities, and schools usually come with their own stories to tell. They showcase majestic views and structures, often with prestige and history," says Linda Weems, Editor-in-Chief at College Cliffs. "No matter what your religion is, these are worthy avenues to get in touch with your faith and grow your spirituality despite being busy with college obligations."

ABOUT COLLEGE CLIFFS
CollegeCliffs.com uses a proven methodology to gather, measure, and treat publicly available information from sources to review, rate, and rank United States colleges and universities. Our independent results are based on specific standards, criteria, and parameters, including facilities, cost, student retention and graduation rates, and outcomes. An online resource offering in-depth higher education institution reviews and rankings, CollegeCliffs.com offers the information students need to find the best college fit.

