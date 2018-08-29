College Colors Day On August 31 Encourages Howard University Fans To Show Their Bison Pride

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As fall rapidly approaches, and the Bison are preparing to take the field, Howard University fans everywhere are embracing the renewal of traditions and displaying their spirit for the kick-off of football season. This year's College Colors Day, taking place Aug. 31, will spark all Howard University fans nationwide to unleash their colors by wearing Blue and Red to support the team.

The annual College Colors Day holiday allows fans across the country to showcase their unmatched passion and pride by sporting their best Howard gear and sharing photos and video on social media using the hashtag #CollegeColorsDay.

"We want all Howard University students, alumni, faculty, staff, friends and fans to flood social media on College Colors Day to show the world how proud we are of our University," says President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "Whether you're close to the Hilltop or representing 'truth and service' on the other side of the globe, College Colors Day lets our fans unleash their Bison spirit."

For many die-hard Bison fans, College Colors Day is also another good excuse to revamp their wardrobe with new paraphernalia.

"Back to School time is one of our busiest seasons for Howard merchandise sales, particularly at our flagship Barnes and Noble store on campus," says Anisah Rashaad, marketing manager in Howard's Office of Auxiliary Enterprises. "With so many new students arriving and ready to show their school spirit and the addition of proud parents donning 'Howard Mom' and 'Howard Dad' shirts, we sometimes have a hard time keeping the shelves stocked. However, our online portal is another great resource for fans near and far to get their gear and represent."

College Colors Day was created by the University's licensing partner, IMG College Licensing (IMGCL), to present a unified spirit day for college fans and supporters. Beyond showing their fandom on social media, fans can also visit www.CollegeColorsDay.com for discounts on new college merchandise, including an inaugural partnership with Ebates that gives consumers 30 percent cash back on college merchandise purchases made at Fanatics via the website.

