College Consensus Announces the 40 Most Affordable AACSB-Accredited Online MBA Programs for 2025

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a leading authority in university and business school rankings, has unveiled its 2025 list of the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs. This annual ranking highlights the nation's most cost-effective options for students seeking an AACSB-accredited business education without the financial strain of exorbitant tuition fees.

Of the 10 most affordable online MBA options, all are located in the South, including five in the state of Texas. At the top of the list is Midwestern State University, praised for its robust curriculum that integrates essential business disciplines with real-world applications and a base tuition under $6500. Close behind are Angelo State University and Nicholls State University, each recognized for their commitment to affordability at around $7000, while maintaining a high standard of academic excellence.

Arkansas Tech University

Auburn University at Montgomery

Ball State University

Clayton State University

Emporia State University

Faeyetteville State University

Florida Gulf Coast University

Georgia Southwestern State University

Henderson State University

Lamar University

Longwood University

Missouri State University

North Carolina Central University

Pittsburg State University

Prairie View A&M University

Sam Houston State University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Southern Arkansas University

Tarleton State University

Texas A&M International University

Texas A&M University - Central Texas

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

University of Central Arkansas

University of Houston - Victoria

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

University of Montana

University of Montevallo

University of Nebraska at Kearney

University of Nebraska - Omaha

University of North Carolina at Pembroke

University of Southern Indiana

University of Texas-Permian Basin

West Texas A&M University

Western Illinois University

Youngstown State University

All the the programs featured on the list offer MBA students access to flexible, online learning environments designed to accommodate professionals balancing career, education, and personal commitments. These affordable online MBA programs focus on providing practical, in-demand business skills at a fraction of the cost of traditional MBA programs, with many offering specialized tracks such as management, finance, and marketing.

"With the rising cost of higher education, it's critical to identify programs that offer students the best return on investment," said Tammie Cagle, Business & MBA Editor at College Consensus. "Our goal is to help prospective MBA students find affordable options that do not compromise on quality."

This ranking takes into account tuition rates from across the country, emphasizing programs that are accessible to a broad range of students. While some elite online MBA programs can exceed $100,000, the average tuition for programs on this list is substantially lower, ranging from less than $6500 to just over $14,000, making higher education more accessible for aspiring business leaders.

The full list of the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs is available now on College Consensus, alongside detailed descriptions of each program's offerings, curriculum structure, and unique features.

