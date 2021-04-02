College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Consensus Ranking of the 100 Best Small Colleges for 2021
Apr 02, 2021, 16:11 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college rating website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Small Colleges for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-small-colleges/.
For many students, attending college is their first time away from the security of home and not all students are ready to take the big plunge into a large college setting. These students are looking for a smaller, close-knit college environment where they can feel a sense of community and get to know their peers and teachers.
With our ranking of the Best Small Colleges for 2021, College Consensus turns the focus on the little guys – schools with 3000 students or less. The best small colleges in the US are not small in reputation, and they're not small in influence. In fact, some of the best small colleges in America are also among the most exceptional, receiving national and international recognition for their overall excellence.
The Best Small Colleges are listed in descending order according to their College Consensus Score. Ties are ordered alphabetically. The top three Best Small Colleges for 2021 are 1) Washington and Lee University, 2) Pomona College, 3) Williams College. The remaining top small colleges are listed below in descending order:
Claremont McKenna College
Amherst College
Bowdoin College
California Institute of Technology
Grinnell College
Bryn Mawr College
Hamilton College
Swarthmore College
Bates College
Wesleyan University
Vassar College
Colby College
Middlebury College
Colgate University
College of the Ozarks
Harvey Mudd College
Davidson College
Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
Carleton College
Massachusetts Maritime Academy
Haverford College
Citadel Military College of South Carolina
Barnard College
Colorado College
Mount Holyoke College
William Jewel College
College of the Holy Cross
Scripps College
Whitman College
Smith College
Lafayette College
Macalester College
Connecticut College
Franklin and Marshall College
Trinity University
Occidental College
Maryville College
Pitzer College
Reed College
Wabash College
DePauw University
Kenyon College
Maine Maritime Academy
Union College (NY)
Trinity College
Gettysburg College
Oberlin College
