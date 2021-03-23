College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the 100 Best Colleges & Universities for 2021
Mar 23, 2021, 18:51 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Best Colleges and Universities for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-colleges/
The 2021 Top Consensus Ranked Colleges & Universities list is a best schools ranking that is designed to show prospective college students where their top choices rank across the board. The College Consensus methodology pulls together rankings from U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Money, and Wallethub, averaging all of a given school's numbers to get the Publisher Rating. Student reviews are gleaned and averaged from sites like Cappex, Niche, Student Review, and more, to get the full picture of how students experience their colleges. The College Consensus score reflects both publisher and student ratings combined, providing prospective college students the most comprehensive ranking system available.
The Best Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 reflects the top schools nationwide, regardless of size, location, form, or classification. These are the colleges and universities that rank highest among both publishers and students. The top three schools in the Best Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 are (1) Yale University, (2) Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and (3) Stanford University. The next 50 top ranked schools are listed in ranking order below:
Princeton University
Washington and Lee University
Pomona College
Harvard University
Duke University
Williams College
Vanderbilt University
Dartmouth University
Claremont McKenna College
University of Pennsylvania
Brown University
University of Michigan--Ann Arbor
University of Notre Dame
Rice University
Amherst College
Cornell University
Columbia University in the City of New York
University of Chicago
University of Virginia
University of California--Los Angeles
University of California--Berkeley
Washington University in St Louis
Bowdoin College
California Institute of Technology
Northwestern University
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Grinnell College
Bryn Mawr College
Hamilton College
Swarthmore College
Bates College
Wellesley College
California State University--Stanislaus
University of Florida
California State University--Chico
Georgetown University
University of California--Santa Barbara
University of California--Davis
Wesleyan University
University of California--Irvine
University of Wisconsin--Madison
Vassar College
Colby College
The University of Texas at Austin
Middlebury College
Colgate University
Georgia Institute of Technology
SOURCE College Consensus
Share this article