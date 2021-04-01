College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the 100 Best National Research Universities for 2021
Apr 01, 2021, 14:31 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Best National Research Universities for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-research-universities/
The top research universities include some of the most prestigious names in higher education. Students who attend these schools have access to today's leading thinkers and practitioners. We define national research universities as institutions that draw a student body from across the US and world, rather than a primarily regional population. Each school is recognized by the Carnegie Foundation and is classified according to the Carnegie tiered classification.
College Consensus uses an aggregate scoring system that combines data from across the internet. For the Publisher Rating, we average scores from U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, and WalletHub. The Student Rating combines scores from sites like Unigo, My Plan, and Students Review. The Publisher and Student ratings combined make-up a school's Consensus score.
The top three Best National Research Universities for 2021 are: 1) Yale University; 2) Massachusetts Institute of Technology; 3) Stanford University. The remaining top 50 Best National Research Universities in descending order are:
Princeton University
Harvard University
Duke University
Vanderbilt University
Dartmouth College
University of Pennsylvania
Brown University
University of Michigan--Ann Arbor
University of Notre Dame
Rice University
Cornell University
Columbia University in the City of New York
University of Chicago
University of Virginia
University of California--Los Angeles
University of California--Berkeley
Washington University in St Louis
California Institute of Technology
Northwestern University
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of Florida
Georgetown University
University of California--Santa Barbara
University of California--Davis
University of California--Irvine
University of Wisconsin--Madison
The University of Texas at Austin
Georgia Institute of Technology
Tufts University
Purdue University
University of Washington--Seattle Campus
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Johns Hopkins University
William and Mary
University of Southern California
Emory University
University of California--San Diego
Texas A & M -- College Station
Boston College
Carnegie Mellon University
Virginia Polytechnic and State University (Blacksburg)
Lehigh University
Wake Forest University
Brigham Young University--Provo
University of Georgia
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
Ohio State University
