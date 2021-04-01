College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the 100 Best National Research Universities for 2021

The top research universities include some of the most prestigious names in higher education. Students who attend these schools have access to today's leading thinkers and practitioners. We define national research universities as institutions that draw a student body from across the US and world, rather than a primarily regional population. Each school is recognized by the Carnegie Foundation and is classified according to the Carnegie tiered classification.

College Consensus uses an aggregate scoring system that combines data from across the internet. For the Publisher Rating, we average scores from U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, and WalletHub. The Student Rating combines scores from sites like Unigo, My Plan, and Students Review. The Publisher and Student ratings combined make-up a school's Consensus score.

The top three Best National Research Universities for 2021 are: 1) Yale University; 2) Massachusetts Institute of Technology; 3) Stanford University. The remaining top 50 Best National Research Universities in descending order are:

Princeton University

Harvard University

Duke University

Vanderbilt University

Dartmouth College

University of Pennsylvania

Brown University

University of Michigan--Ann Arbor

University of Notre Dame

Rice University

Cornell University

Columbia University in the City of New York

University of Chicago

University of Virginia

University of California--Los Angeles

University of California--Berkeley

Washington University in St Louis

California Institute of Technology

Northwestern University

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Florida

Georgetown University

University of California--Santa Barbara

University of California--Davis

University of California--Irvine

University of Wisconsin--Madison

The University of Texas at Austin

Georgia Institute of Technology

Tufts University

Purdue University

University of Washington--Seattle Campus

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Johns Hopkins University

William and Mary

University of Southern California

Emory University

University of California--San Diego

Texas A & M -- College Station

Boston College

Carnegie Mellon University

Virginia Polytechnic and State University (Blacksburg)

Lehigh University

Wake Forest University

Brigham Young University--Provo

University of Georgia

North Carolina State University at Raleigh

Ohio State University

