College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Executive MBA Programs for 2020

Our 2020 ranking of the Best EMBA Programs is a consensus ranking that combines the ranking data of five of the most respected MBA ranking systems: U.S. News and World Report, Forbes, The Economist, The Financial Times, and Bloomberg Businessweek. Each MBA program's data points were converted to a score on a 100-point scale. These scores were averaged to reveal the On-Campus EMBA program's Consensus Score.

The Best EMBA Program for 2020 is in the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago, followed by The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University respectively.

Other schools in the ranking include (in ranking order):

Massachusetts School of Technology - Sloan School of Management

Columbia University - Columbia Business School

University of California, Berkeley - Haas School of Business

University of Virginia - Darden School of Business

Yale University - School of Management

Cornell University - SC Johnson College of Business

Duke University - Fuqua School of Business

University of Michigan - Stephen M. Ross School of Business

University of California, Los Angeles - Anderson School of Management

New York University - Leonard N. Stern School of Business

University of Southern California - Marshall School of Business

University of Texas at Austin - McCombs School of Business

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Kenan-Flagler Business School

University of Washington - Michael G. Foster School of Business

Emory University - Goizueta Business School

Indiana University - Kelley School of Business

Georgetown University - McDonough School of Business

Georgia Institute of Technology - Scheller College of Business

Vanderbilt University - Owen Graduate School of Management

Rice University - Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business

Washington University in St. Louis - Olin Business School

University of Notre Dame - Mendoza College of Business

