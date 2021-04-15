College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Historically Black Colleges & Universities for 2021

The nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities are known for providing excellent academics within a supportive and inclusive environment. And that excellence does not end upon graduation. HBCUs are recognized as having some of the strongest alumni networks where graduates continue to invest in the lives of their peers and current HBCU students.

While only majority-black institutions founded before 1964 qualify as HBCUs, Historically Black Colleges and Universities are anything but history. They are vibrant communities that fall into many categories, including public and private; research universities and liberal arts colleges; religious and non-religious. However, HBCUs all share a common mission – creating a space for minority students to feel supported to reach their full potential. The College Consensus Best HBCUs ranking highlights historically black institutions that define black excellence.

The top three Best Historically Black Colleges and Universities for 2021 are (1) Spelman College, (2) Howard University, and (3) Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. The remaining 50 top ranked schools are listed in ranking order below:

Philander Smith College

Tougaloo College

Alcorn State University

Jackson State University

North Carolina A&T State University

Morehouse College

Langston University

Grambling State University

Claflin University

Texas Southern University

Fort Valley State University

Norfolk State University

Fisk University

Oakwood University

Lincoln University (PA)

Alabama State University

Xavier University of Louisiana

Savannah State University

Clark Atlanta University

Prairie View A&M University

Virginia State University

North Carolina Central University

Coppin State University

Johnson C Smith University

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Tuskegee University

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Florida Memorial University

Dillard University

Talladega College

South Carolina State University

Southern University and A&M College

Winston-Salem State University

Benedict College

Bethune-Cookman University

Albany State University

Livingstone College

University of the District of Columbia

Lincoln University (MO)

Morgan State University

Jarvis Christian College

Fayetteville State University

Tennessee State University

Hampton State University

Alabama A&M University

Miles College

Bowie State University

SOURCE College Consensus

