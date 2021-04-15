College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Historically Black Colleges & Universities for 2021
Apr 15, 2021, 14:05 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Best Historically Black Colleges and Universities for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-hbcu/
The nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities are known for providing excellent academics within a supportive and inclusive environment. And that excellence does not end upon graduation. HBCUs are recognized as having some of the strongest alumni networks where graduates continue to invest in the lives of their peers and current HBCU students.
While only majority-black institutions founded before 1964 qualify as HBCUs, Historically Black Colleges and Universities are anything but history. They are vibrant communities that fall into many categories, including public and private; research universities and liberal arts colleges; religious and non-religious. However, HBCUs all share a common mission – creating a space for minority students to feel supported to reach their full potential. The College Consensus Best HBCUs ranking highlights historically black institutions that define black excellence.
The top three Best Historically Black Colleges and Universities for 2021 are (1) Spelman College, (2) Howard University, and (3) Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. The remaining 50 top ranked schools are listed in ranking order below:
Philander Smith College
Tougaloo College
Alcorn State University
Jackson State University
North Carolina A&T State University
Morehouse College
Langston University
Grambling State University
Claflin University
Texas Southern University
Fort Valley State University
Norfolk State University
Fisk University
Oakwood University
Lincoln University (PA)
Alabama State University
Xavier University of Louisiana
Savannah State University
Clark Atlanta University
Prairie View A&M University
Virginia State University
North Carolina Central University
Coppin State University
Johnson C Smith University
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Tuskegee University
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Florida Memorial University
Dillard University
Talladega College
South Carolina State University
Southern University and A&M College
Winston-Salem State University
Benedict College
Bethune-Cookman University
Albany State University
Livingstone College
University of the District of Columbia
Lincoln University (MO)
Morgan State University
Jarvis Christian College
Fayetteville State University
Tennessee State University
Hampton State University
Alabama A&M University
Miles College
Bowie State University
