College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best MBA Programs for 2020
Sep 23, 2020, 16:32 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- September 23, 2020 -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Best MBA Programs for 2020.
This ranking is a comprehensive list of the best MBA Programs in the nation. Finding a quality MBA can feel overwhelming, but our ranking includes accredited and highly regarded On-Campus MBA programs all in one easy to navigate list.
Our 2020 ranking of the Best MBA Programs is a consensus ranking that combines the ranking data of five of the most respected MBA ranking systems: U.S. News and World Report, Forbes, The Economist, The Financial Times, and Bloomberg Businessweek. Each MBA program's data points were converted to a score on a 100-point scale. These scores were averaged to reveal the On-Campus MBA program's Consensus Score.
The Best MBA Program for 2020 is in the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University, followed by Harvard Business School at Harvard University, and the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago respectively.
Other schools in the ranking include (in ranking order):
University of Pennsylvania - The Wharton School
Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management
Massachusetts School of Technology - Sloan School of Management
Dartmouth College - Tuck School of Business
Columbia University - Columbia Business School
University of California, Berkeley - Haas School of Business
University of Virginia - Darden School of Business
University of Texas Permian Basin - College of Business
Yale University - School of Management
Cornell University - SC Johnson College of Business
Duke University - Fuqua School of Business
University of Michigan - Stephen M. Ross School of Business
University of California, Los Angeles - Anderson School of Management
New York University - Leonard N. Stern School of Business
Carnegie Mellon University - Tepper School of Business
University of Southern California - Marshall School of Business
University of Texas at Austin - McCombs School of Business
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Kenan-Flagler Business School
University of Washington - Michael G. Foster School of Business
Emory University - Goizueta Business School
Indiana University - Kelley School of Business
Georgetown University - McDonough School of Business
Georgia Institute of Technology - Scheller College of Business
