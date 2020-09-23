College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best MBA Programs for 2020

Our 2020 ranking of the Best MBA Programs is a consensus ranking that combines the ranking data of five of the most respected MBA ranking systems: U.S. News and World Report, Forbes, The Economist, The Financial Times, and Bloomberg Businessweek. Each MBA program's data points were converted to a score on a 100-point scale. These scores were averaged to reveal the On-Campus MBA program's Consensus Score.

The Best MBA Program for 2020 is in the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University, followed by Harvard Business School at Harvard University, and the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago respectively.

Other schools in the ranking include (in ranking order):

University of Pennsylvania - The Wharton School

Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management

Massachusetts School of Technology - Sloan School of Management

Dartmouth College - Tuck School of Business

Columbia University - Columbia Business School

University of California, Berkeley - Haas School of Business

University of Virginia - Darden School of Business

University of Texas Permian Basin - College of Business

Yale University - School of Management

Cornell University - SC Johnson College of Business

Duke University - Fuqua School of Business

University of Michigan - Stephen M. Ross School of Business

University of California, Los Angeles - Anderson School of Management

New York University - Leonard N. Stern School of Business

Carnegie Mellon University - Tepper School of Business

University of Southern California - Marshall School of Business

University of Texas at Austin - McCombs School of Business

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Kenan-Flagler Business School

University of Washington - Michael G. Foster School of Business

Emory University - Goizueta Business School

Indiana University - Kelley School of Business

Georgetown University - McDonough School of Business

Georgia Institute of Technology - Scheller College of Business

http://www.collegeconsensus.com/

https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/

TW: @CollegeConsens

IG: @CollegeConsensus

SOURCE College Consensus

Related Links

https://www.collegeconsensus.com

