College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's in Game Design for 2021

The international industry of game design was booming prior to the shelter-in-place orders in response to COVID-19, but it gained even more traction once people began to search for additional ways to engage virtually. According to an article published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the occupational outlook for game designers is a growth rate of a minimum of 4 percent between 2019 and 2029.

We have ranked the 25 Best Online Bachelor's in Game Design according to the following metric: cost, reputation, student success rate.

The Best Online Bachelor's in Game Design program for 2021 is the BS in Software Engineering at Pennsylvania State University-World Campus, followed by the BS in Software Engineering at Arizona State University, and the BS in Simulation and Game Design at the University of Baltimore.

Other schools in the ranking include (in ranking order):

National University--BA in Digital Media Design

Lewis University--BS in Computer Science - Game and Simulation Programming

University of Cincinnati, Main Campus--BS in Information Technology - Game Development and Simulation

University of Advancing Technology--BA in Game Design

Colorado Technical University, Colorado Springs--BS in Computer Science: Software Engineering

Liberty University--BS in Information Technology - Game Design

Linwood University--BA in Game Design

Wilmington University--BS in Game Design and Development

Franklin University--BS in Interactive Media Design

Berkeley College--BFA in Graphic Design

Eastern Florida State College--BAS in Program and Software Development

Full Sail University--BS in Game Design

South New Hampshire University--BS in Game Programming & Development or BA in Game Art & Development

Middle Georgia State University--BS in Information Technology: Integrated Digital Media and Gaming Design

Davenport University--BS in Computer Science: Gaming and Simulation

Academy of Art University--BFA in Game Development

Champlain College--Bachelor in Software Development

Baker College--BS in Game Software Development

Rasmussen College--BA in Graphic Design: Animation and Motion Graphics

Savannah College of Art and Design--BA in Digital Media or BFA in Interactive Design and Game Development

Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design--BFA in Game Art

Strayer University--BS in Information Technology: Software Development

http://www.collegeconsensus.com/

https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/

TW: @CollegeConsens

IG: @CollegeConsensus

SOURCE College Consensus

Related Links

https://www.collegeconsensus.com

