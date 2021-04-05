College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Online Doctoral Programs for 2021
Apr 05, 2021, 13:57 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual composite ranking of the Best Online Doctoral Programs for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-doctoral-programs/.
The revolution in online learning over the last decade means that many of the most prestigious universities in the nation offer fully online doctoral programs in a variety of fields. An online doctorate can be ideal for working professionals, especially. Building on professional experience and using cutting-edge technology, students can complete an online doctorate in just a year or two in some cases.
The Best Online Doctoral Programs ranking for 2021 identifies the schools meeting the need for quality education and flexibility. To rank the Best Online Doctoral Programs, we researched institutions offering at least one fully online doctoral program, then ranked them according to their Consensus Score. With the Consensus method, we offer rankings based on expert opinion and student reviews.
The top three schools in the Best Online Doctoral Programs ranking for 2021 are (1) University of Pennsylvania, (2) University of Michigan--Ann Arbor, and (3) Columbia University in the City of New York. The remaining Top 50 schools are listed in ranking order below:
University of Virginia
University of California--Berkeley
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of Florida
University of Wisconsin--Madison
Purdue University
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Johns Hopkins University
University of Southern California
Texas A & M University-- College Station
Carnegie Mellon University
Lehigh University
California State University--Channel Islands
University of Georgia
North Carolina State University
Ohio State University
Appalachian State University
University of Minnesota--Twin Cities
Florida State University
George Washington University
Boston University
Rutgers University--New Brunswick
Indiana University--Bloomington
New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
University of Illinois at Chicago
Southern Methodist University
New York University
University of Iowa
University of Arizona
Goshen College
Villanova University
California State University--Fresno
University of Massachusetts--Amherst
Clemson University
Stony Brook University
Saint Mary's College
Iowa State University
Colorado School of Mines
American University
Syracuse University
Worcester Polytechnic University
Howard University
Radford University
University of Central Florida
La Salle University
West Chester University of Pennsylvania
Towson University
