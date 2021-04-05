College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Online Graduate Schools for 2021
Apr 05, 2021, 13:50 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual composite ranking of the Best Online Graduate Schools for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-graduate-schools/
While a bachelor's degree is often required for entry-level jobs, over the past several decades obtaining a master's degree has become a standard for specialization and advancement. Fortunately, online education has evolved making advanced degrees more accessible to a wider range of prospective students.
As online education becomes increasingly common, it takes effort to identify quality programs. We have created the Best Online Graduate Schools for 2021 to help. To rank the Best Online Graduate Schools, College Consensus began with our vast field of Consensus-ranked colleges and universities. We narrowed down our pool with institutions offering at least 3 fully-online master's degree programs. We then ranked these schools according to their Consensus score.
The top three schools in the Best Online Graduate Schools ranking for 2021 are (1) Stanford University, (2) University of Pennsylvania, and (3) University of Michigan--Ann Arbor. The remaining Top 50 schools are listed in ranking order below:
Columbia University in the City of New York
University of Virginia
Washington University in St Louis
Northwestern University
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of Florida
Georgetown University
University of Wisconsin--Madison
The University of Texas at Austin
Georgia Institute of Technology
Purdue University
University of Washington--Seattle
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
California State University--Long Beach
Johns Hopkins University
William & Mary
University of Southern California
Citadel Military College of South Carolina
Texas A & M University--College Station
California State University--San Bernardino
California State University--Northridge
Carnegie Mellon University
Virginia Polytechnic University and State University (Blacksburg)
California State University--Dominguez Hills
Lehigh University
Wake Forest University
James Madison University
University of Georgia
North Carolina State University
University of Northern Iowa
Ohio State University
Michigan State University
Appalachian State University
University of Connecticut
Bentley University
Eastern Illinois University
University of Minnesota--Twin Cities
Florida State University
George Washington University
Boston University
Brandeis University
Rutgers University--New Brunswick
Northwestern College (IA)
Indiana University--Bloomington
Tulane University of Louisiana
California State University--Fullerton
University of Maryland--College Park
SOURCE College Consensus
