College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Online Graduate Schools for 2021

While a bachelor's degree is often required for entry-level jobs, over the past several decades obtaining a master's degree has become a standard for specialization and advancement. Fortunately, online education has evolved making advanced degrees more accessible to a wider range of prospective students.

As online education becomes increasingly common, it takes effort to identify quality programs. We have created the Best Online Graduate Schools for 2021 to help. To rank the Best Online Graduate Schools, College Consensus began with our vast field of Consensus-ranked colleges and universities. We narrowed down our pool with institutions offering at least 3 fully-online master's degree programs. We then ranked these schools according to their Consensus score.

The top three schools in the Best Online Graduate Schools ranking for 2021 are (1) Stanford University, (2) University of Pennsylvania, and (3) University of Michigan--Ann Arbor. The remaining Top 50 schools are listed in ranking order below:

Columbia University in the City of New York

University of Virginia

Washington University in St Louis

Northwestern University

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Florida

Georgetown University

University of Wisconsin--Madison

The University of Texas at Austin

Georgia Institute of Technology

Purdue University

University of Washington--Seattle

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

California State University--Long Beach

Johns Hopkins University

William & Mary

University of Southern California

Citadel Military College of South Carolina

Texas A & M University--College Station

California State University--San Bernardino

California State University--Northridge

Carnegie Mellon University

Virginia Polytechnic University and State University (Blacksburg)

California State University--Dominguez Hills

Lehigh University

Wake Forest University

James Madison University

University of Georgia

North Carolina State University

University of Northern Iowa

Ohio State University

Michigan State University

Appalachian State University

University of Connecticut

Bentley University

Eastern Illinois University

University of Minnesota--Twin Cities

Florida State University

George Washington University

Boston University

Brandeis University

Rutgers University--New Brunswick

Northwestern College (IA)

Indiana University--Bloomington

Tulane University of Louisiana

California State University--Fullerton

University of Maryland--College Park





SOURCE College Consensus

