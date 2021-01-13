College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Online Master's in Game Design for 2021
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its first ever ranking of the Best Online Master's in Game Design.
The game design industry was experiencing rapid and enormous growth leading up to shutdowns due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, which then went into overdrive when masses of people forced to stay home began to search for additional ways to engage virtually. According to an article published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the occupational outlook for game designers is a growth rate of a minimum of 4 percent between 2019 and 2029.
We have ranked the 25 Best Online Master's in Game Design according to the following metric: cost, reputation, student success rate.
The Best Online Master's in Game Design program for 2021 is the Master in Computer Science at Columbia University in the City of New York, followed by the MS in Computer Science: Game Development at the University of Southern California, and the MS in Game Science and Design at Northern University.
Other schools in the ranking include (in ranking order):
University of Wisconsin-Stout--Cross-Disciplinary MFA Design
Boston University--MS in Software Development
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute--MS in Critical Game Design
University of Baltimore--MS in Interaction Design and Information Architecture
East Carolina University--MS in Software Engineering
Brandeis University--Master of Software Engineering
Lewis University--MS in Computer Science: Software Engineering
DePaul University--MS in Game Programming
Kennesaw State University--MS in Software Engineering
Pace University--MS in Software Development and Engineering
Liberty University--MS in IT: Software Design Management
University of Advancing Technology--MS in Game Production
Lindenwood University--MA in Game Design
University of California, Santa Cruz--MS in Games & Playable Media or MS in Serious Games
University of Houston, Clear Lake--MS in Software Engineering
University of Miami--MFA in Interactive Media
Full Sail University--MS in Mobile Gaming
Walden University--MS in Software Engineering
Southern New Hampshire University--MS in Information Technology: Software Application Development
Academy of Art University--MFA in Game Development
Savannah College of Art & Design--MA in Interactive Design and Game Development
ECPI University--MS in Systems Engineering: Software Engineering
