College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Online Master's in Game Design for 2021

The game design industry was experiencing rapid and enormous growth leading up to shutdowns due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, which then went into overdrive when masses of people forced to stay home began to search for additional ways to engage virtually. According to an article published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the occupational outlook for game designers is a growth rate of a minimum of 4 percent between 2019 and 202 9 .

We have ranked the 25 Best Online Master's in Game Design according to the following metric: cost, reputation, student success rate.

The Best Online Master's in Game Design program for 2021 is the Master in Computer Science at Columbia University in the City of New York, followed by the MS in Computer Science: Game Development at the University of Southern California, and the MS in Game Science and Design at Northern University.

Other schools in the ranking include (in ranking order):

University of Wisconsin-Stout--Cross-Disciplinary MFA Design

Boston University--MS in Software Development

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute--MS in Critical Game Design

University of Baltimore--MS in Interaction Design and Information Architecture

East Carolina University--MS in Software Engineering

Brandeis University--Master of Software Engineering

Lewis University--MS in Computer Science: Software Engineering

DePaul University--MS in Game Programming

Kennesaw State University--MS in Software Engineering

Pace University--MS in Software Development and Engineering

Liberty University--MS in IT: Software Design Management

University of Advancing Technology--MS in Game Production

Lindenwood University--MA in Game Design

University of California, Santa Cruz--MS in Games & Playable Media or MS in Serious Games

University of Houston, Clear Lake--MS in Software Engineering

University of Miami--MFA in Interactive Media

Full Sail University--MS in Mobile Gaming

Walden University--MS in Software Engineering

Southern New Hampshire University--MS in Information Technology: Software Application Development

Academy of Art University--MFA in Game Development

Savannah College of Art & Design--MA in Interactive Design and Game Development

ECPI University--MS in Systems Engineering: Software Engineering

SOURCE College Consensus

