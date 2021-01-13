College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Online Master's in Social Work for 2021

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the field of social work is projected to only expand. The outlook is that there will be something to the tune of a 13 percent increase in positions between 2019 and 2029. Students considering a career in the field of social work will want to obtain a master's degree (MSW) to have the necessary qualifications and experience to lead in this growing field.

Specializations are important and can determine which program is best for students. While some programs train students for on-the-ground work involving direct contact with particular populations and/or sectors, other programs prepare students for macro-level work in analyzing statistics and other data. Online learning allows students to continue working while pursuing the needed education and certification to excel in their field.

We have ranked the 25 Best Online Master's in Social Work programs for 2021 according to the following metric: cost, reputation, student success rate.

The Best Online Master's in Social Work program of 2021 is at Columbia University in the City of New York, followed by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and the University of Southern California.

Other schools in the ranking include (in ranking order):

Case Western Reserve University

Ohio State University, Main Campus

Boston University

Florida State University

Indiana University, Bloomington

University of Iowa

Michigan State University

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge

University of Missouri

University of Arkansas

University of Kansas

Tulane University of Louisiana

George Mason University

Temple University

University of Houston

University of Denver

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Wayne State University

Fordham University

University of Maine

Catholic University of America

