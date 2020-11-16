College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Value MBA Programs for 2021

The Best Value MBA Programs is a consensus ranking of MBA programs in top business schools around the nation. To find the Best Value MBA programs, we found the top MBA Programs in the nation and calculated their Return on Investment (ROI). To do this we calculated the (business school average base salary – MBA base tuition cost)/ MBA base tuition cost. The MBA base tuition cost was calculated for the entirety of the degree from tuition information provided by each MBA website. The business school average base salary used in the ROI calculation was recorded from US News.

Each MBA in this ranking is listed with an ROI Score, which is the calculated ROI placed on a 99-point scale, starting with rank number two. The University of Massachusetts Amherst, at the top of the list, received a 100 ROI score with their fully funded MBA program.

Other schools in the ranking include:

University of Georgia – Terry College of Business

Texas State University – Emmett and Miriam College of Business Administration

Louisiana Tech University – College of Business

University of Florida – Warrington College of Business

North Carolina A&T University – College of Business and Economics

University of Tennessee – Haslam School of Business

University of South Dakota – Beacom School of Business

Auburn University – Raymond J. Harbert College of Business

University of Texas at San Antonio – College of Business

Morgan State University – Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management

Missouri University of Science and Technology – College of Arts, Sciences, and Business

University of Central Arkansas – College of Business

Appalachian State University – Walker College of Business

Mississippi State University – College of Business

Iowa State University – Debbie & Jerry Ivy College of Business

Florida State University – College of Business

University of Texas at Dallas – Naveen Jindal School of Management

University of Missouri – Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business

Northern Arizona University – W.A. Franke College of Business

University of Kansas – School of Business

University of Alabama – Culverhouse College of Business

University of Massachusetts – Charlton College of Business

University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Bryan School of Business and Economics

University of North Texas – G. Brint Ryan College of Business

SOURCE College Consensus

