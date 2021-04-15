College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Women's Colleges for 2021

Women leaders are still underrepresented in nearly every sector and industry. And we see the consequences daily. The one exception to this may be in the nation's women's colleges. While nearly every other college and university today is coed, all-women's colleges remain vibrant, exemplary, and essential to higher education. Women's colleges give young women of all backgrounds the opportunity to study in an affirming, encouraging community, with some of the most influential and accomplished women in the world. For students looking for a women's college to build the knowledge, expertise, skills, and confidence to take on the 21st century, the College Consensus ranking of the Best Women's Colleges for 2021 shows a panoramic picture of the women's college landscape.

College Consensus is designed as an aggregate ranking, with a mission of providing prospective students and their families a clearer, more comprehensive view of each school by combining multiple perspectives. Each school's Consensus score combines publisher rankings and student reviews, providing the most unbiased and comprehensive college scoring system available.

The Top Consensus Ranked Women's Colleges are listed in descending order by their Consensus score. In the event of ties, schools are ranked in alphabetical order with the same rank number. The top three Women's Colleges are 1) Bryn Mawr College, 2) Wellesley College, 3) Barnard College. The remaining Best Women's Colleges for 2021 are below:

Mount Holyoke College

Scripps College

Smith College

Spelman College

Saint Mary's College

Brescia University

College of Saint Benedict

Notre Dame of Maryland University

Simmons University

Wesleyan College

Mount Saint Mary's University (CA)

Agnes Scott College

Alverno College

Bay Path University

Bennett College

Brenau University

Cedar Crest College

College of Saint Mary

Converse College

Hollins University

Mary Baldwin University

Meredith College

