College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Most Affordable MBA Programs for 2021

The Most Affordable MBA Programs is a consensus ranking of MBA programs in top business schools around the nation. This ranking of the Most Affordable MBA programs is based 100% upon each MBA's base tuition. Each of the cheapest MBA programs listed can be completed with a base tuition rate under $12,000. This offers students a top business education, a great MBA brand, and important networks without breaking the bank.

All MBA tuition data was taken directly from each university's website. The ranking order is solely based upon the base tuition amount for the entirety of the MBA program, which excludes all fees, books, and travel that might be required. The Affordability Score for each program provides a snapshot of where each MBA's cost ranks relative to others on a 100 point scale.

Schools in the ranking include (in order):

University of Massachusetts Amherst – Isenberg School of Management

Augusta University – James M. Hull College of Business

Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi- College of Business

University of West Georgia – Richards College of Business

Valdosta State University – Harley Langdale, Jr. College of Business

Louisiana Tech University – College of Business

Columbus State University – Turner College of Business

University of Texas, Permian Basin – College of Business

Southern Arkansas University – David F. Rankin College of Business

Purdue University Northwest – College of Business

University of Nevada, Reno – College of Business

Henderson State University – School of Business

Southeastern Louisiana University – College of Business

Southeast Missouri State University – Harrison College of Business and Computing

Missouri State University – College of Business

University of Illinois at Springfield – College of Business and Management

Eastern Illinois University – Lumpkin College of Business and Technology

University of New Orleans – College of Business Administration

Arkansas State University – Neil Griffin College of Business

Black Hills State University – School of Business

Clayton State University – College of Business

Midwestern State University – Dillard College of Business Administration

Wichita State University – W. Frank Barton School of Business

University of South Dakota – Beacom School of Business

Indiana Universty Kokomo – School of Business

