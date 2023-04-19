College Consensus Publishes Annual Consensus Rankings for 2023

A Comprehensive and Reliable Resource for Students

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a comprehensive college search website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, is proud to announce the annual release of its consensus rankings.

For the past several years, College Consensus has proven to be a leading source of essential tools prospective students need to find the right school, flourish while in school, and prepare for their career path. What sets College Consensus apart from the dozens of other college prep websites is its Consensus Rankings.

"By joining the objective perspective of rankings publishers with the insiders perspective of students and alumni, our annual Consensus Rankings offer a holistic view of a school's reputation and quality not available elsewhere," says College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "These rankings offer a uniquely valuable starting point for prospective students searching for the top colleges."

This year, College Consensus has released 26 distinct consensus rankings covering a wide range of categories. These consensus rankings include national rankings like Best Colleges and Universities and regional rankings like Best Colleges and Universities in the Midwest.

In addition to these broader rankings, College Consensus offers niche consensus rankings catering to specific interests or demographics. These include categories like Best Online Christian Colleges and Universities, Best Women's Colleges, and Best Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The rankings are based on a distinctive methodology combining data from the most distinguished college ranking systems with thousands of authentic student review scores. This approach ensures that the consensus rankings are unbiased, transparent, and provide a comprehensive view of each college's strengths and weaknesses. To explore more consensus rankings, go to www.collegeconsensus.com.

