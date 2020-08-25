College Consensus Publishes Annual Ranking of the Best Colleges in California 2020

College Consensus

Aug 25, 2020, 13:54 ET

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (http://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ranking website, has published their ranking of the Best Colleges in California 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-colleges-ca/ as well as the Best Online Colleges in California 2020 https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-colleges-california/

To identify the Best Colleges and Best Online Colleges in California for 2020, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Similar to what Rotten Tomatoes does for movies, College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy-to-understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at http://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.

To help prospective California students evaluate the higher education options that fit their unique needs, College Consensus identified the best-ranked colleges in the Golden State:

Traditional

  1. Stanford University - Stanford, CA
  2. Pomona CollegePomona, CA
  3. Claremont McKenna CollegeClaremont, CA
  4. University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles, CA
  5. University of California-Berkeley - Berkeley, CA
  6. Harvey Mudd CollegeClaremont, CA
  7. California Institute of TechnologyPasadena, CA
  8. University of California-Santa BarbaraSanta Barbara, CA
  9. California State University-StanislausTurlock, CA
  10. University of California-DavisDavis, CA

Online

  1. Stanford UniversityStanford, CA
  2. University of Southern CaliforniaLos Angeles, CA
  3. California State University-Dominguez HillsCarson, CA
  4. California State University-NorthridgeNorthridge, CA
  5. California State University-ChicoChico, CA
  6. California State University-San BernardinoSan Bernardino, CA
  7. Mount Saint Mary's UniversityLos Angeles, CA
  8. California State University-FullertonFullerton, CA
  9. Fresno Pacific UniversityFresno, CA
  10. University of San DiegoSan Diego, CA

American higher education didn't start in California, but California might have perfected it. As Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains, "There is a job to be done in higher education that takes place on an unprecedented scale in California." There is no other state like California, combining size, population, and diversity: "the third-largest state by land size, and the largest in population, higher education in California excels and is on par with the world's leading educational institutions."

