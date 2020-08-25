College Consensus Publishes Annual Ranking of the Best Colleges in California 2020

To identify the Best Colleges and Best Online Colleges in California for 2020, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Similar to what Rotten Tomatoes does for movies, College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy-to-understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at http://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

To help prospective California students evaluate the higher education options that fit their unique needs, College Consensus identified the best-ranked colleges in the Golden State:

Stanford University - Stanford, CA Pomona College – Pomona, CA Claremont McKenna College – Claremont, CA University of California-Los Angeles – Los Angeles, CA University of California -Berkeley - Berkeley, CA Harvey Mudd College – Claremont, CA California Institute of Technology – Pasadena, CA University of California-Santa Barbara – Santa Barbara, CA California State University-Stanislaus – Turlock, CA University of California-Davis – Davis, CA

Stanford University – Stanford, CA University of Southern California – Los Angeles, CA California State University-Dominguez Hills – Carson, CA California State University-Northridge – Northridge, CA California State University-Chico – Chico, CA California State University-San Bernardino – San Bernardino, CA Mount Saint Mary's University – Los Angeles, CA California State University-Fullerton – Fullerton, CA Fresno Pacific University – Fresno, CA University of San Diego – San Diego, CA

American higher education didn't start in California, but California might have perfected it. As Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains, "There is a job to be done in higher education that takes place on an unprecedented scale in California." There is no other state like California, combining size, population, and diversity: "the third-largest state by land size, and the largest in population, higher education in California excels and is on par with the world's leading educational institutions."

