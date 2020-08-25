College Consensus Publishes Annual Ranking of the Best Colleges in Pennsylvania 2020

To identify the Best Colleges in Pennsylvania for 2020, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus rating for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Similar to what Rotten Tomatoes does for movies, College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy-to-understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at http://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

To help prospective Pennsylvania students evaluate the higher education options that fit their individual needs, College Consensus identified the best-ranked colleges in the Keystone State:

Traditional

University of Pennsylvania – Philadelphia, PA Swarthmore College – Swarthmore, PA 3. Bryn Mawr College – Bryn Mawr, PA Haverford College – Haverford, PA Carnegie Mellon University – Pittsburgh, PA Lafayette College – Easton, PA Lehigh University – Bethlehem, PA Bucknell University – Lewisburg, PA Villanova University – Villanova, PA Franklin and Marshall College – Lancaster, PA

Online

Carnegie Mellon University – Pittsburgh, PA Lehigh University – Bethlehem, PA Villanova University – Villanova, PA West Chester University of Pennsylvania – West Chester, PA Cedar Crest College – Allentown, PA University of Pittsburgh , Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh, PA La Salle University – Philadelphia, PA Drexel University – Philadelphia, PA Messiah College – Mechanicsburg, PA University of Scranton – Scranton, PA

"Pennsylvania has been a leader in higher education since before there was a US," according to Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris. And the state "played critical roles in educating Founding Fathers and the earliest American business, religious, and educational leaders." Today there are fourteen public universities that comprise Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education. According to the website, "Collectively, the State System universities offer more than 2,300 degree and certificate programs in more than 530 academic areas." Additionally, there are ninety-three private universities in the state and many technical schools for students ready to specialize in a technical vocation.

SOURCE College Consensus

Related Links

https://www.collegeconsensus.com

