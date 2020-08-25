College Consensus Publishes Annual Ranking of the Best Colleges in Texas 2020

To identify the Best Colleges and Best Online Colleges in Texas for 2020, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus rating for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Similar to what Rotten Tomatoes does for movies, College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy-to-understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at http://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

To help prospective Texas students evaluate the higher education options that fit their individual needs, College Consensus identified the best-ranked colleges in the Lone Star State:

Rice University – Houston, TX The University of Texas at Austin – Austin, TX Texas A&M University-College Station – College Station, TX Trinity University – San Antonio, TX Southern Methodist University – Dallas, TX St. Mary's University – San Antonio, TX Texas Christian University – Fort Worth, TX LeTourneau University – Longview, TX Baylor University – Waco, TX Southwestern University – Georgetown, TX

Texas A&M University-College Station – College Station, TX Southern Methodist University – Dallas, TX Texas Christian University – Fort Worth, TX LeTourneau University – Longview, TX Southwestern Adventist University – Keene, TX The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley – Edinburg, TX University of Dallas – Irving, TX University of St. Thomas – Houston, TX Texas Tech University – Lubbock, TX University of Houston – Houston, TX

Texas boasts six public university systems, plus many of the most prestigious private liberal arts colleges, religious colleges, and technical institutes in the nation. As Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains, "Texas has a lot of land, a lot of people, and a lot of need for higher education opportunities to keep the state's professionals, leaders, and workers up-to-date and productive." It's a major undertaking and by all appearances the Lone Star State appears up to the task.

