College Consensus Publishes Annual Ranking of the Best Colleges in Texas 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (http://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ranking website, has published their ranking of the Best Colleges in Texas 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-colleges-tx/ and the Best Online Colleges in Texas 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-colleges-texas/

To identify the Best Colleges and Best Online Colleges in Texas for 2020, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus rating for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Similar to what Rotten Tomatoes does for movies, College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy-to-understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at http://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.

To help prospective Texas students evaluate the higher education options that fit their individual needs, College Consensus identified the best-ranked colleges in the Lone Star State:

Traditional

  1. Rice UniversityHouston, TX
  2. The University of Texas at AustinAustin, TX
  3. Texas A&M University-College StationCollege Station, TX
  4. Trinity UniversitySan Antonio, TX
  5. Southern Methodist UniversityDallas, TX
  6. St. Mary's UniversitySan Antonio, TX
  7. Texas Christian UniversityFort Worth, TX
  8. LeTourneau UniversityLongview, TX
  9. Baylor UniversityWaco, TX
  10. Southwestern UniversityGeorgetown, TX

Online

  1. Texas A&M University-College StationCollege Station, TX
  2. Southern Methodist UniversityDallas, TX
  3. Texas Christian UniversityFort Worth, TX
  4. LeTourneau UniversityLongview, TX
  5. Southwestern Adventist UniversityKeene, TX
  6. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley – Edinburg, TX
  7. University of DallasIrving, TX
  8. University of St. ThomasHouston, TX
  9. Texas Tech UniversityLubbock, TX
  10. University of HoustonHouston, TX

Texas boasts six public university systems, plus many of the most prestigious private liberal arts colleges, religious colleges, and technical institutes in the nation. As Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains, "Texas has a lot of land, a lot of people, and a lot of need for higher education opportunities to keep the state's professionals, leaders, and workers up-to-date and productive." It's a major undertaking and by all appearances the Lone Star State appears up to the task.

