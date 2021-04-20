College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best Catholic Colleges and Universities for 2021
Apr 20, 2021, 13:46 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Best Catholic Colleges and Universities for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-catholic-colleges/
For centuries, the Catholic Church has been central to higher education with Medieval and Renaissance-era schools setting standards for scholarly life. A lot has changed in a millennium, but what hasn't changed is the academic reputation of Catholic education. From business and law to medicine and STEM research, Catholic colleges and universities continue to develop and transform, while holding on to the traditions of faith, community, and service leadership that define Catholic education. Whether Catholic or not, students can look to College Consensus' Best Catholic Colleges and Universities ranking for guidance in finding the college or university that meets their need for academic, professional, social, and personal growth and development.
There's an overwhelming number of college rankings out there, each with its own method, emphasis, and bias. But College Consensus cuts through it all by compiling and averaging reputable publisher rankings and student reviews. By putting expert and student perspectives on an equal footing, College Consensus aims to help students and families see the full scope of how their school choices stack up against each other.
The top three Catholic colleges for 2021 are 1) University of Notre Dame, 2) Georgetown University, and 3) Boston College. The remaining Best Catholic Colleges & Universities are listed in descending order by their Consensus score. In the event of ties, schools are ranked in alphabetical order with the same rank number.
College of the Holy Cross
Loyola University Maryland
Fairfield University
Villanova University
Siena College
University of Dallas
Saint Mary's College
University of San Diego
Providence College
Santa Clara University
Marquette University
La Salle University
Brescia University
Saint Mary's College of California
University of Portland
Dominican University
Rockhurst University
University of San Francisco
College of Saint Benedict
Saint Johns University
Saint Louis University
Notre Dame of Maryland University
http://www.collegeconsensus.com/
https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/
TW: @CollegeConsens
IG: @CollegeConsensus
SOURCE College Consensus
Share this article