College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best Christian Colleges and Universities for 2021

Many students entering college from a religious background find it preferable to attend a school that embraces that same religious worldview. American Christianity is a highly diverse, multi-faceted body, with hundreds of denominations, and the higher education landscape dotted with Christian colleges reflects that diversity. Small and large, Christian colleges run the gamut, including schools rooted in the liberal arts, universities focused on research and professional education, and colleges dedicated to building an ethical, service-oriented workforce. For Christian students who find that an education in a Christian setting fits their needs, the College Consensus Best Christian Colleges ranking offers direction and focus to a search that could feel a bit overwhelming.

As an innovative, aggregate ranking, College Consensus crosses all kinds of boundaries, treating students who have experienced college life with the same seriousness as the experts who dominate college rankings. Combining publisher rankings and student reviews, the Consensus method is designed to give a full view of the landscape, taking into consideration the voices of all of higher education's stakeholders.

The Consensus ranked Best Christian Colleges for 2021 are listed in descending order by their Consensus score. In the event of ties, schools are ranked in alphabetical order with the same rank number. The top three Christian Colleges for 2021 are 1) College of the Ozarks, 2) Northwestern College (IA), and 3) Cedarville University. The remaining schools are listed in ranking order below:

Taylor University

Goshen College

Wheaton College (IL)

Calvin University

Pepperdine University

Indiana Wesleyan University--Marion

Dordt University

Baylor University

Messiah University

Earlham College

Concordia University--Saint Paul

LeTourneau University

Westmont College

Gordon College

Texas Christian University

Hope College

Azusa Pacific University

Bethel University (MN)

Liberty University

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Concordia University--Chicago

Colorado Christian University

SOURCE College Consensus

