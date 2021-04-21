College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best Colleges and Universities for Veterans for 2021

Military veterans look to American higher education to expand their career options after service. Today, the 9/11 GI Bill has helped a new generation of veterans return to school. College Consensus aims to help guide veterans to the schools that will give them the strongest support and best opportunities for academic and professional development.

The institutions on the Best Colleges for Veterans must meet several qualifications:

Be a Servicemember Opportunity Colleges member

Have a Recognized Student Veteran Organization

Be a Yellow Ribbon Program participant

Employ a dedicated support contact for veterans, servicemembers, and families

Offer credit for military training

All schools meeting this requirement are ranked according to their Consensus Score.

The 2021 Best Colleges for Veterans are 1) Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2) University of Michigan--Ann Arbor, and 3) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The next 50 top-ranked schools are listed in descending order below by their Consensus score. For the full Top 100 ranking, visit Best Colleges and Universities for Veterans for 2021 .

Georgetown University

University of Wisconsin--Madison

University of Texas at Austin

Purdue University

William and Mary

University of Southern California

Citadel Military College of South Carolina

Texas A & M University--College Station

Boston College

Western Washington University

James Madison University

North Carolina State University

University of Northern Iowa

Maryville College

Ohio State University

University of Minnesota--Twin Cities

Florida State University

Rutgers University--New Brunswick

Indiana University--Bloomington

University of Maryland--College Park

University of Miami

University of Mary Washington

Southern Methodist University

University of Michigan--Dearborn

University of Iowa

University of Arizona

Pacific Lutheran University

University of Massachusetts--Amherst

University of Redlands

University of California--Riverside

Salisbury University

Iowa State University

Hamline University

Arizona State University--Tempe

Syracuse University

University of Wisconsin--Eau Claire

Radford University

University of Central Florida

SUNY Maritime College

Marquette University

Westchester University of Pennsylvania

Towson University

Michigan Technological University

George Mason University

Montclair State University

University of New Hampshire

Webster University

http://www.collegeconsensus.com/

https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/

TW: @CollegeConsens

IG: @CollegeConsensus

SOURCE College Consensus

Related Links

https://www.collegeconsensus.com

