College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best Colleges and Universities for Veterans for 2021
Apr 21, 2021, 15:36 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Best Colleges and Universities for Veterans for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-colleges-veterans/
Military veterans look to American higher education to expand their career options after service. Today, the 9/11 GI Bill has helped a new generation of veterans return to school. College Consensus aims to help guide veterans to the schools that will give them the strongest support and best opportunities for academic and professional development.
The institutions on the Best Colleges for Veterans must meet several qualifications:
- Be a Servicemember Opportunity Colleges member
- Have a Recognized Student Veteran Organization
- Be a Yellow Ribbon Program participant
- Employ a dedicated support contact for veterans, servicemembers, and families
- Offer credit for military training
All schools meeting this requirement are ranked according to their Consensus Score.
The 2021 Best Colleges for Veterans are 1) Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2) University of Michigan--Ann Arbor, and 3) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The next 50 top-ranked schools are listed in descending order below by their Consensus score. For the full Top 100 ranking, visit Best Colleges and Universities for Veterans for 2021.
Georgetown University
University of Wisconsin--Madison
University of Texas at Austin
Purdue University
William and Mary
University of Southern California
Citadel Military College of South Carolina
Texas A & M University--College Station
Boston College
Western Washington University
James Madison University
North Carolina State University
University of Northern Iowa
Maryville College
Ohio State University
University of Minnesota--Twin Cities
Florida State University
Rutgers University--New Brunswick
Indiana University--Bloomington
University of Maryland--College Park
University of Miami
University of Mary Washington
Southern Methodist University
University of Michigan--Dearborn
University of Iowa
University of Arizona
Pacific Lutheran University
University of Massachusetts--Amherst
University of Redlands
University of California--Riverside
Salisbury University
Iowa State University
Hamline University
Arizona State University--Tempe
Syracuse University
University of Wisconsin--Eau Claire
Radford University
University of Central Florida
SUNY Maritime College
Marquette University
Westchester University of Pennsylvania
Towson University
Michigan Technological University
George Mason University
Montclair State University
University of New Hampshire
Webster University
SOURCE College Consensus
