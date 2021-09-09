College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best Law Schools for 2022
Sep 09, 2021, 10:37 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com/) published its first annual ranking of the 50 Best Law Schools for 2022 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-law-schools/.
Programs were ranked by averaging the results of the most respected law school rankings.
The top 10 law schools for 2022 are:
- Yale Law School
- University of Chicago School of Law
- Harvard Law School
- University of Virginia School of Law
- Stanford Law School
- University of Pennsylvania, Carey School of Law
- Columbia Law School
- Duke University School of Law
- University of California, Berkeley School of Law
- University of Michigan Law School
Other law schools making the list include (alphabetically):
Arizona State University, Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law
Boston College Law School
Boston University School of Law
Brigham Young University, J. Reuben Clark Law School
College of William & Mary, Marshall-Wythe School of Law
Cornell University Law School
Emory University School of Law
Florida State University College of Law
Fordham University School of Law
George Mason University, Antoni Scalia Law School
George Washington University Law School
Georgetown University Law Center
NYU School of Law
Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Ohio State University, Moritz College of Law
Southern Methodist University, Dedman School of Law
Temple University, Beasley School of Law
University of Alabama School of Law
University of Arizona, James E. Rogers College of Law
University of California, Davis School of Law
University of California, Irvine School of Law
UCLA School of Law
University of Colorado Boulder School of Law
University of Florida, Fredric G. Levin College of Law
University of Georgia School of Law
University of Illinois College of Law
University of Iowa College of Law
University of Maryland, Francis King Carey School of Law
University of Minnesota Law School
University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill School of Law
University of Notre Dame Law School
University of Southern California Gould School of Law
University of Texas at Austin School of Law
University of Utah, S.J. Quinney College of Law
University of Washington School of Law
University of Wisconsin Law School
Vanderbilt University Law School
Wake Forest University School of Law
Washington University in St. Louis School of Law
Washington and Lee University School of Law
