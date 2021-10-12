College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best No-GMAT Online MBA Programs for 2022
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the Best No-GMAT Online MBA Programs for 2022 at
https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-no-gmat-online-mba-programs/
To qualify for the No-GMAT Online MBA Programs ranking, programs must be offered by an accredited college or university and offer admission without a GMAT or GRE score. Programs were ranked using an average of published scores from the most respected business rankings, including U.S. News and World Report, The Economist, Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Financial Times.
The Top 25 No-GMAT Online MBA Programs for 2022 (in alphabetical order) are:
American University - Kogod School of Business
Babson College - F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business
Baylor University - Hankamer School of Business
Boston University - Questrom School of Business
Case Western Reserve University - Weatherhead School of Management
Florida International University - College of Business
George Washington University - School of Business
Mississippi State University - College of Business
North Carolina A&T State University - Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics
North Carolina State University - Poole College of Management
Northeastern University - D'Amore-Mckim School of Business
Pepperdine University - Graziadio Business School
Southern Methodist University - Cox School of Business
Syracuse University - Martin J. Whitman School of Management
Texas Christian University - Neeley School of Business
University of Connecticut - School of Business
University of Denver - Daniels College of Business
University of Kansas - School of Business
University of Miami - Herbert Business School
University of Missouri - Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business
University of Notre Dame - Mendoza College of Business
University of Southern California - Marshall School of Business
University of Washington - Foster School of Business
Washington University in St. Louis - Olin Business School
William & Mary - Raymond A. Mason School of Business
College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.
